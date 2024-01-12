Transfer gossip: ‘Internal war’ at Real over Mbappe, Man Utd and Arsenal eye Ajax striker

Kylian Mbappe is at the centre of a row inside Real Madrid, with some at the Bernabeu believing Victor Osimhen to be a better bet. Also: Man Utd are lining up a move for an Ajax forward…

REAL ‘WISE’ HEADS PUSH FOR MBAPPE ALTERNATIVE

Real Madrid’s deadline for Kylian Mbappe to commit to joining them this summer remains a few days away but the Spanish giants seem to be preparing themselves for disappointment. On Thursday, it was claimed they were preparing a move instead for Erling Haaland, who seems destined to move to Spain at some point, but Real might be hard pushed to get him away from Manchester City this year.

Now, some at the Bernabeu are lobbying for Victor Oshimhen. Football Transfers says an ‘internal war’ is raging at Real over their pursuit of Mbappe and that ‘more mature and wise people’ reckon the Napoli striker would be a smarter purchase.

Why? Because Mbappe would cost a sodding fortune, despite being out of contract, while Osimhen is seen as a better fit tactically since he is closer to Karim Benzema’s type.

FRUITLESS FERGIE CHASE FOR CHELSEA?

Chelsea have also been linked with Osimhen as they look for a centre-forward to solve their goalscoring woes. Evan Ferguson is another being linked with the Blues…

The Evening Standard says Chelsea are ‘long-term admirers’ of the 19-year-old. But a January deal would be difficult to do.

Brighton never make it easy, certainly not for Chelsea, and the fact that Ferguson has recently signed a new long-term contract until 2029 means they can demand what they want for the Republic of Ireland international.

Ferguson might not insist upon the same wages as Osimhen or Ivan Toney but the Seagulls are likely to demand at least £100million for the striker coveted also by Manchester United.

UNITED, ARSENAL EYE BROBBEY

United’s need for a goalscorer is similarly great but the feeling is that Erik ten Hag will have to make do with a loan signing this month.

Such a signing would get Ten Hag through to the summer – he hopes – when United could return to Ajax for another of his former players.

The Mirror says the Red Devils are continuing to monitor Brian Brobbey before a possible move ahead of next season. The 21-year-old has scored 12 goals in 24 appearances during a trying campaign so far for Ajax, even if the Amsterdammers have climbed from the foot of the Eredivisie on the back of an eight-match unbeaten run.

Arsenal are also said to retain an interest in the Netherlands striker.

