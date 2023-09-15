Transfer gossip: Real reckon Chelsea can be lowballed over England star, Liverpool maintain Inter interest

Real Madrid seem to be circling their wagons around Reece James – but they’ve no chance with the bid they’re planning. Also: Liverpool still want an Inter midfielder, and whispers from Turkey…

REDS RETAIN HOPE OF LANDING ITALY MIDFIELDER

Jurgen Klopp may have undertaken an extensive remodelling of his midfield but it seems the Liverpool boss isn’t done yet.

The Reds were linked with Nicolo Barella all through the summer and those whispers haven’t gone away with the closure of the transfer window. Indeed, Il Romanista insists Klopp remains hopeful of seeing the Italy midfielder ‘play at Anfield’.

The prospects of that may be enhanced by the fact Inter have identified Sassuolo’s Davide Frattesi, who is already on loan at the San Siro, as a long-term replacement for Barella, who could depart for around £77million.

REAL PREPPING MOVE FOR CHELSEA SKIPPER

Real Madrid look set to complete Project Mbappe next year, when it seems they also want to prise Reece James from Chelsea.

The La Liga giants have been credited with an interest in the England right-back for some time, and reports in Spain suggest they are building up a head of steam.

Real’s problem is that James is only a year into a six-year contract at Stamford Bridge but Sport reckons the Blues would be tempted to sell if Real can find their magic number.

Which may be true, but we know for sure that number is a lot bigger than the £40million being touted.

THIAGO TO TURKEY TODAY?

There is plenty of focus today on Turkey as their transfer window finally shuts, closing off an escape route for plenty of players currently stranded at Premier League clubs.

The Sun says Besiktas are trying to sign Hannibal Mejbri on loan from Manchester United after failing with a permanent move for the Tunisia international.

At Liverpool, there is no intention to release Thiago from his contract to facilitate a move to Turkey, according to Football Insider. Trabzonspor are said to be keen to offer the Spain midfielder a three-year deal.

Istanbul Basaksehir have had rather more joy with Emmanuel Dennis. Fabrizio Romano says Nottingham Forest have sanctioned a loan deal for the 25-year-old striker.

