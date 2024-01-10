Gossip: Spurs ready to ‘battle’ Man Utd, Liverpool for Boro hero as Ange rubs salt in Bayern’s wounds

Tottenham are not messing about this month and could be boosted by getting actual money for Eric Dier. Also, a massive deal between PSG and Bayern Munich has been mooted…

SPURS, MAN UTD WANT BORO HERO

Hayden Hackney scored the only goal of the game against Chelsea in Middlesbrough’s Carabao Cup semi-final on Tuesday and might be rewarded with a move to Tottenham or Manchester United. Disgusting. Where is the justice in that?

Standard Sport says Spurs are ready to do battle with United and Liverpool for the England Under-21 midfielder’s signature. Unfortunately for the clubs interested, a transfer will not happen until January. We say unfortunately as if the buying club would completely rule out letting Hackney stay at Boro on loan until the end of the season.

Having shone this term, Manchester City are also keen and a January sale will only take place if Michael Carrick’s side receive a ‘sensational offer’, with a bidding war in the summer being craved by Hackney’s employers.

KIMMICH TO PSG?

We have a little something for you that does not involve a Premier League club. It’s nice to leave our little bubble sometimes, you know.

Joshua Kimmich featured in Gossip on Monday and he is back, this time because Paris Saint-Germain want to sign him. Initially reported by L’Equipe, it has been confirmed by Sky in Germany, who says the French giants want to sign the 28-year-old this month.

“They don’t just have him on the list. Intermediaries have already been called in to mediate between PSG and Kimmich’s side as well as Bayern and to obtain initial information,” Florian Plettenberg says.

Bayern are not fretting, though. They do not want to sell and are confident they will be able to keep hold of the player. Plettenberg adds that a summer transfer should not be ruled out. One to watch, this.

DRAGUSIN ‘HERE WE GO’

Yep. Radu Dragusin has chosen Tottenham Hotspur over Bayern Munich. Fair enough.

A DIER STATE OF AFFAIRS

The Dragusin deal is set to have a bit of a domino effect, with Bayern expected to take Eric Dier off of Spurs’ hands after the Premier League side won the race for the 21-year-old Romanian. In a Gossip column with plenty of Spurs, Bayern and Plettenberg content, it is time for some more.

Bayern tried and failed to hijack the signing of Dragusin, waiting until after he has agreed personal terms with Spurs to make their move, the silly sods, and remain in the market for a central defender. Ange Postecoglou wants rid of Dier and letting him join Bayern is both a funny and realistic proposition.

The England defender can’t get a kick for Spurs so will obviously join one of the favourites for the Champions League, because football.

Plettenberg reckons Dier is ‘one of the top favourites’ at the Allianz Arena after reaching a ‘verbal agreement’ with the 29-year-old. A transfer fee will be as small as €4m, which Spurs will be pretty chuffed with.

Should Dier be reunited with Harry Kane, he will pen an 18-month contract with the option to extend until 2026.