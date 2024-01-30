Transfer gossip: Spurs set to swoop for £50m midfielders, Benzema to move today

Tottenham could liven up the last few days of the January transfer window with £50million offers for two Premier League midfielders, while Karim Benzema is set to move in the coming hours…

SPURS PONDER CHELSEA RAID

Tottenham are apparently considering a renewed approach for Conor Gallagher. In which case, they should hurry up and make up their minds.

Spurs have been linked with the Chelsea midfielder since the summer when it appeared he was surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge. Since then, Gallagher has established himself as one of Mauricio Pochettino’s most-trusted players. But Chelsea could still be persuaded to sell.

The Times says the Blues are open to making a deal ‘at the right price’ – somewhere in the region of £50million – because of the bookkeeping benefits. Gallagher, as an academy graduate, would be pure profit from an FFP perspective.

Spurs are keen for Gallagher to replace Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, but reports in recent days suggest the Denmark midfielder is more likely to stick around until the end of the season.

VILLA WAIT FOR RAMSEY OFFERS

Aston Villa are in a similar position to Chelsea. Ideally, they would rather not sell Jacob Ramsey. But a big offer between now and Thursday night’s deadline for their academy graduate could be too tempting to resist.

The Athletic says Villa need to raise funds before the end of June to remain compliant with Premier League Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Ramsey is a pivotal figure in Unai Emery’s squad but Villa are aware of interest from home and abroad. Newcastle have made enquiries but without a major sale, they can’t pay what Villa would want.

Spurs are keen and could choose between Gallagher and Ramsey with the latter expected to fetch ‘at least £50million’. Bayern Munich are also being linked with the 22-year-old.

BENZEMA SET TO TEAM UP WITH RONALDO

Karim Benzema could be on the move before the deadline. But the former Real Madrid star won’t be going far.

Benzema has fallen out with Al-Ittihad coach Marcelo Gallardo and, according to L’Equipe, the Jeddah-based club are happy for him to leave – but only for another Saudi Pro League side.

Benzema could link up with team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr, though Al-Hilal are also being linked. Regardless, a deal needs to be done quickly since the Pro League deadline is today.

Read more: Big Midweek: Liverpool v Chelsea, Marcus Rashford, Newcastle at Villa, Roy Hodgson