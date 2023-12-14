Transfer gossip: Striker boost for Man Utd, Newcastle while ex-Prem managers line up to replace Ten Hag

Erik ten Hag is said to be safe for now – but Sir Jim Ratcliffe is reported to favour a former Chelsea manager to replace the beleaguered Man Utd boss…

POTTER POSITIONED FOR MAN UTD JOB

The morning after the morning after, there is inevitable speculation around Erik ten Hag following Manchester United’s miserable European exit.

The Independent reckons Ten Hag is safe for now. Not because the club has great faith in the manager, but because they don’t want to make any big decisions before Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s investment is confirmed. Which is looking likely to be January at the earliest now.

However, when Ratcliffe does eventually get his feet under the table, the INEOS owner is said by The Sun to be intent on hiring Graham Potter. Apparently, Ratcliffe has met with the ex-Brighton and Chelsea boss, who is now the preferred candidate to take over should Ten Hag be shown the door.

Reports in Spain also suggest ex-Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui is in the frame. Lopetegui is keen for another Premier League opportunity after leaving Wolves before the start of the season. So much so, he recently turned down an offer worth £15.5million a year to made in Saudi Arabia.

PREM TRIO GET GUIRASSY BOOST

Regardless of whichever poor sod is managing them, United definitely need another centre-forward to ignore next month…

They have been linked with Serhou Guirassy after the Stuttgart striker’s blistering start to the Bundesliga season. That coupled with a dirt-cheap price tag of around £15million owing to a release clause has prompted plenty of interest in the 27-year-old.

As well as United, Newcastle are keen, as are West Ham. It was reported by Bild that Borussia Dortmund might throw their hat in too, but Sky Germany says BVB are ‘not a serious option’.

ARSENAL, CHELSEA TO LEARN OSIMHEN VALUE

Arsenal, Chelsea or whoever else wants to buy Victor Osimhen may have to pay 10 times that amount for the Nigeria hit-man.

The London rivals are each looking for a top-class centre-forward, with Osimhen and Ivan Toney being considered by both.

Osimhen was priced out of a move last summer by Napoli but relations have since soured between the Serie A title holders and their leading goalscorer.

Not to the point, though, that they can’t discuss a new contract. According to Fabrizio Romano, a deal until 2026 is in the pipeline that would value Osimhen’s buy-out clause at around £112million.

Chelsea are also interested in Viktor Gyokeres, with the Sporting Lisbon striker’s buy-out clause set at £87million.