Transfer gossip: Tottenham ‘determined’ to sign Man Utd outcast; Red Devils, Chelsea chase Barca duo

Jadon Sancho has been made to train away from the first-team squad

Tottenham are keen to sign a Manchester United winger, while the Red Devils and Chelsea are among the clubs interested in two Barcelona players…

PREMIER LEAGUE INTEREST IN SANCHO

Premier League leaders Tottenham are keen on signing Man Utd outcast Jadon Sancho, according to reports.

The England international took to social media in early September to reject claims by Erik ten Hag that he left the winger out of his squad to face Arsenal because of his poor performances in training.

Sancho has since deleted the post but is still refusing to apologise to the Man Utd boss with Ten Hag making the 23-year-old train away from the rest of the first-team squad.

With an apology from Sancho unlikely to be forthcoming, it now seems extremely likely that the Man Utd winger will leave Old Trafford in the January transfer window.

A loan deal seems more likely for now with clubs unlikely to fork out a huge fee for a permanent transfer in the winter. Borussia Dortmund, Juventus and Barcelona have all been linked with loan moves.

While Spanish publication Fichajes now claim that Premier League rivals Tottenham are now ‘determined’ to sign Sancho with Spurs ‘entering the race’.

Sancho is ‘considering a change of scenery in January’ and Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou sees the Man Utd winger ‘as a crucial reinforcement for his squad’.

Tottenham are ‘seriously considering’ a €35m bid for the England international and the north Londoners are now ‘carefully evaluating whether to make this investment’.

IN-DEMAND BARCELONA DUO

Man Utd and Chelsea are among the European giants hoping to sign Pedri and Gavi in future transfer windows, according to reports.

Both the La Masia youth products have been used heavily in the Barcelona first team in recent seasons with 219 appearances in all competitions between them.

Gavi has been a key member of Xavi’s side – who are currently third in La Liga – with two goals and one assist in 13 appearances in all competitions, while Pedri has been out for most of the new campaign with an injury.

Barcelona aren’t in the healthiest position financially with the Catalan giants signing a number of high-profile free transfers in recent transfer windows and they could have to sell some of their best youth products to raise funds to improve their squad.

Spanish publication Sport insist that Barcelona still intend to ‘keep the players considered essential to form the starting XI’ but that Gavi and Pedri are the ‘two most sought-after players on the market’ at the Camp Nou.

The report adds that Man Utd, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are all keeping tabs on the duo in case Barcelona have ‘to get rid of them out of necessity’.

Sport adds that Barcelona are ‘not giving in’ in the battle to hang onto the pair and they are looking to ‘avoid their departure in the short and medium term’.

AND THE REST…

Manchester City have set an asking price of £50m for Kalvin Phillips, and are determined to make a profit on the 27-year-old after paying Leeds United £42m in 2022…Clubs from Saudi Arabia plan to offer Manchester Cit midfielder Kevin De Bruyne a significant salary package in 2024…Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is keen on Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi while Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni is also of interest…Tottenham are interested in Borussia Monchengladbach defender Ko Itakura…Al-Hilal midfielder Ruben Neves “dreams'” of securing a January move to Newcastle United, who will target the Portugal international following confirmation of Sandro Tonali’s 10-month ban.