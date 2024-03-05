Man Utd and PSG favourites for ‘statement’ £94m signing ahead of Arsenal, Chelsea

Manchester United are the two leading contenders to sign Victor Osimhen this summer, with PSG – not Chelsea or Arsenal – their main competition…

UNITED, PSG FRONTRUNNERS FOR OSIMHEN

The race for Victor Osimhen this summer is threatening to become a full-blown saga while Manchester United and PSG emerge as two of the ‘main contenders’ for the Napoli centre-forward.

That’s the story according to The Independent, which puts Osimhen’s release clause at 110million euros – currently £94million.

Arsenal and Chelsea are known to be among the clubs sniffing around the Nigeria forward but they apparently have competition from United and PSG.

The Red Devils and Parisians are said to be keen to make a statement signing this summer. United are under new management with Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s crew running the show now and while they want to be seen to be savvier in the market, they are also aware of ‘the value of a certain profile of player from time to time’.

PSG are trying to do things differently now too but given they are to lose Kylian Mbappe, we can expect major moves from the Ligue 1 leaders. Osimhen’s age and profile makes him an attractive proposition for both United and PSG and while his price-tag remains prohibitive to some, it represents a hefty discount on what Napoli were demanding a year ago.

ALONSO TO BAYERN, TEN HAG AND POCHETTINO SACK LATEST

Plenty of manager whispers around this morning…

There is a battle being fought over Xabi Alonso with Liverpool and Bayern Munich both keen to appoint the Bayer Leverkusen boss. The Mirror reckons Alonso could cost Liverpool a world-record fee for a manager – £21million – which is still a pittance when you consider what bang-average players go for these days. That could become Bayern’s bill, though, because Sky Germany says Alonso is leaning towards taking over from Thomas Tuchel at the Allianz Arena.

Might that prompt Liverpool to move for Ange Postecoglou? Football Insider says the Reds would be wasting their time because Postecoglou has no intention of leaving Tottenham, even for the team he supported as a boy.

There isn’t a vacancy at Manchester United but the Daily Mail reports that a number of United players believe there will be come the summer with Erik ten Hag’s position under threat.

It is a similar story at Chelsea where the Guardian claims Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi and Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Amorim have been identified as potential replacements for Mauricio Pochettino.

BAYERN EYE MILAN DEFENDER

While Bayern are looking for a new boss, they also need a left-back with Alphonso Davies all set to join Real Madrid.

Davies is reported to have an agreement with Real, who are prepared to up their offer for the Canadian to £42million. Which should be enough to get a deal done since Bayern risk losing Davies for nothing at the end of his contract in 2025.

The Bavarians have been linked with Andrew Robertson but Liverpool, apparently, are not worried. Indeed, Sky Sports Germany suggests Bayern have switched their focus to AC Milan and France left-back Theo Hernandez.