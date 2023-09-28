Transfer gossip: Saudis lead Osimhen chase as Real Madrid eye potential Klopp successor

Saudi Arabia looks set to be Victor Osimhen’s destination once Napoli have succeeded in driving out their top scorer, while Real Madrid are eyeing up Liverpool’s potential next boss…

SAUDIS SET TO SWOOP FOR OSIMHEN

Napoli have had a normal one this week. In the wake of the 0-0 draw at Bologna, their Tik-Tok admin posted a bizarre video mocking Victor Osimhen after the striker missed a penalty. That came three days after a rather more offensive post with racist connotations, with both videos eventually deleted, but only after the damage was done.

Osimhen’s agent has threatened to sue Napoli, while the Nigeria star refused to celebrate his goal in the 4-1 win over Udinese on Wednesday night. He has also deleted all the photos from his Instagram page in which he is wearing a Napoli jersey.

Inevitably Osimhen is being linked with a move away in January. The 24-year-old was wanted by some of Europe’s biggest clubs in the summer after scoring 26 goals to inspire his club to the Serie A title. Napoli fended off interest by slapping a massive price tag on their biggest asset, but they failed to convince Osimhen to sign a new contract. Which seems to be at the root of the weird animosity towards him.

Regardless, Napoli are shooting themselves in the foot by pushing Osimhen towards the exit door. His current contract is due to expire in 2025, which means his price was already dwindling before the club’s Tik-Tok admin started acting the d*ck.

The Daily Mail says Saudi clubs will lead the chase for Osimhen in January, and while Chelsea retain a long-standing interest in the centre-forward, his wages will be a problem for Todd Boehly. Real Madrid are also keen but they will wait for Kylian Mbappe to become a free agent next summer.

Victor Osimhen doing what Victor Osimhen does best! 💥 A wonderful finish to double the lead for Napoli ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/u0uLr36BY9 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 27, 2023

PREM BOSS JOINS ALONSO IN REAL RUNNING

If Mbappe does end up at Real, there could be a new manager waiting there to greet him.

Carlo Ancelotti’s contract is due to expire at the end of the season and the Italian has been heavily linked with the Brazil job. Which gives Real between now and next summer to find a successor.

Cadena Ser reckons Xabi Alonso is a leading contender following his impressive work at Bayer Leverkusen. The ex-Liverpool midfielder, who has also been touted as a possible replacement for Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, has strong ties to the Bernabeu and Ancelotti gave Alonso his blessing when he was asked this week about the prospect of the 41-year-old taking over.

Roberto De Zerbi has no previous with Real but his work at Brighton is said to have been noticed at the Bernabeu and the Italian’s hat is also in the ring.

SANCHO, TEN HAG RELATIONSHIP BROKEN AS UNITED PLAN MANAGER TALKS

If Jadon Sancho is sitting tight in the hope that Erik ten Hag will be gone before he is, the Manchester United winger appears to have made a terrible misjudgement.

Sancho has been banished from the first-team environment at Old Trafford until he apologises for calling Ten Hag a liar on social media after he was dropped for the defeat at Arsenal.

The Independent reports the relationship between Sancho and Ten Hag is beyond repair, and since 90min says that United are planning talks with the manager over a new deal, the winger is staring at a bleak immediate future.

