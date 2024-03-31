Ivan Toney could be on his way to West Ham this summer.

WEST HAM IN ‘POLE POSITION’ FOR IVAN TONEY

West Ham have reportedly taken the lead in the race to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney amid interest from Arsenal, Man Utd and Chelsea.

Football Insider claims that the Hammers want ‘to finally address their lack of depth up front and view Toney as their top target’ and now David Moyes’ side are in ‘pole position’ to land the ‘statement’ signing from Brentford.

The website’s transfer correspondent, Pete O’Rourke, insists that there is a “good chance” West Ham will beat Arsenal, Man Utd, Chelsea and other clubs to the signing of the England international.

O’Rourke told the Inside Track podcast: “There’s now a good chance that Ivan Toney could end up at West Ham. It would be a statement signing.

“We know they have been lacking a number nine for a couple of seasons now.

“There’s a lot of talk about Arsenal being interested in Toney but my understanding is that that their interest has cooled and they’re looking at other targets.”

The report adds that Brentford ‘are ready to cash in on Toney this summer as he enters the final year of his contract’ with Arsenal ‘set to scrap their long-term interest’ in the striker – but Chelsea are ‘set to provide competition for Toney’s signature’.

CHELSEA TO SELL TWO ENGLAND INTERNATIONALS

Chelsea are preparing to sell Reece James and Conor Gallagher this summer to avoid breaching the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules, according to reports.

The Sunday Times insists that the Blues ‘are preparing to sell the England internationals’ as they look to ‘bring the club’s strained Financial Fair Play position into line’.

The report adds:

‘Chelsea’s unprecedented spend on players, coaches and support staff since 2022’s Clearlake Capital-led takeover has left them in danger of joining Everton and Nottingham Forest in breaching the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules, leading to the planned sale of homegrown players. ‘Moving on James and Gallagher, who came through Chelsea’s academy together, before June 30 will allow the club to treat the full amount of their transfer fees as player trading profit in their 2023-24 accounts. ‘The Sunday Times understands that Chelsea want to generate well over £100 million in additional revenue to avoid surpassing the league’s £105 million limit on allowable losses over a three-year period.’

AND THE REST…

Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique still hopes he can convince Kylian Mbappe to stay at the club rather than join Real Madrid when his contract expires at the end of the season…Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti says he is not worried about Vinicius Jr leaving the club, after speculation the 23-year-old could move because of the racist abuse he has experienced…Ruben Amorim says he remains focused on Sporting Lisbon and winning trophies with the club amid rumours he could replace Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager…Getafe boss Jose Bordalas says he is unclear on Mason Greenwood’s future at the club, with Manchester United yet to make a decision on whether the English striker will return.