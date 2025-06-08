Chelsea are expected to return with an improved bid for Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens after reaching a contract agreement, according to reports.

It was reported on Saturday that the 20-year-old has agreed a seven-year contract with the Blues, with Enzo Maresca keen to sign the England Under-21 international for this month’s Club World Cup.

French journalist Fabrice Hawkins first broke news of the player’s contract agreement with Chelsea, with Fabrizio Romano subsequently confirming the story.

Gittens is widely regarded as one of the most exciting young wingers in Europe and enjoyed a strong campaign in the Bundesliga last season.

The former Manchester City academy graduate scored eight goals and provided four assists in 32 league appearances for Dortmund.

Romano reported on Saturday that Chelsea submitted an opening offer of €35million (£29m), which was rejected by Dortmund.

However, the Italian transfer specialist says negotiations are ongoing, with Gittens keen on a move to Stamford Bridge. A second bid is described as “imminent”.

He wrote on X: “Understand Chelsea are set to improve their proposal for Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, new bid is coming very soon.

“Negotiations remain ongoing with Borussia Dortmund after first bid rejected… new one, shortly. 7-year deal ready for the winger.”

Chelsea are reportedly eager to wrap up a deal before the Club World Cup kicks off later this month.

The Blues will travel to the United States for the tournament, and Maresca wants key reinforcements in place before the squad departs.

Gittens is not the only potential arrival. Chelsea have also made a bid for AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan, with Romano reporting an offer of €15million has been submitted this weekend.

The club are awaiting a response from Milan, with a decision expected before the Club World Cup transfer window closes on Tuesday.

Romano posted: “Chelsea submit bid for Mike Maignan worth €15m (£12.6m) as final decision will be up to AC Milan.

“Chelsea want to get final answer on Maignan negotiations by the end of Club World Cup window on Tuesday.”

Meanwhile, Hawkins has also claimed that Chelsea are considering a move for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike.

The German side reportedly value Ekitike at around €100million (£84m), meaning a deal would likely hinge on outgoings or a structured payment plan.

