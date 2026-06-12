Football clubs only know one way to fix their problems these days: transfers, transfers and more transfers.

But bringing in a new player can often get in the way of one of their youngsters progressing in the first team.

We’ve picked out seven moves this summer – either confirmed or expected – that could have consequences for young talents.

Marcos Senesi to Tottenham

Potential victim: Luka Vuskovic

122. That’s how many Premier League goals Spurs have conceded over the past two seasons. Solidifying their defence was a must and they’ve acted early.

Marcos Senesi has joined as a free agent from Bournemouth; the 29-year-old ticks the important box of being experienced – and in the Premier League to boot.

You can see why Spurs have done it, especially if they lose one of Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven.

But could it be at the expense of one of Spurs’ better performers – who naturally did that performing for a different team – from the season just gone?

Luka Vuskovic was a revelation in the Bundesliga while on loan with Hamburg. Now, the 19-year-old’s next step is uncertain.

Bayern Munich have already been linked in a sign that he might have outgrown Spurs before even making his debut.

Alternatively, Spurs could send him out on loan again. But either way, his prospects of being part of Roberto De Zerbi’s squad for the full duration of next season don’t look too promising.

New midfielder to Arsenal

Potential victim: Myles Lewis-Skelly

Whose 2025 crystal ball had Myles Lewis-Skelly starting the Champions League final in holding midfield?

That’s the reality that somehow came true after the midfielder-turned-left-back turned into a midfielder again.

Even though Arsenal didn’t win the Champions League, it was a big step for Lewis-Skelly, who’d fallen down the pecking order at left-back and seemed to have an uncertain future.

Deep down, he must have hoped for a future back in midfield. And with Martin Zubimendi falling off the pace by the end of the season, he finally got his chance.

But there’s a belief that Arsenal could look to strengthen their midfield further this summer as they look to take the next step at European level.

In that case, 19-year-old Lewis-Skelly would face more competition for gametime again – especially when you’d expect Zubimendi to acclimatise.

Bernardo Silva to Barcelona

Potential victim: Fermin Lopez, Gavi, Marc Bernal

There’s a player there for someone. You don’t need us to tell you about Silva’s qualities and ability to still cut it at the top level.

But as the 31-year-old moves on from Manchester City as a free agent, the suggestion of a move to Barcelona could cause some headaches for Hansi Flick.

Silva to Barcelona makes sense on paper. He’s good enough to play for them and he’s cheap enough for them too. It’s a very Barcelona signing.

But their pool of promising midfielders already includes Fermin Lopez, Gavi and Marc Bernal, all products of La Masia rated by Flick.

Lopez has just had the busiest and highest-scoring season of his career, whilst Gavi and Bernal have both had big injuries in recent years but still have big potential at the ages of 21 and 19.

Silva is a quality player, worthy of Barcelona’s level, but if any of their own talents are to reach those kind of levels too, they’ll need more gametime.

Ibrahima Konate to Real Madrid

Potential victim: Raul Asencio, Dean Huijsen

On one hand, you could view Konate’s impending move to Real Madrid as a way for them to replace the experience of the departing David Alaba.

But if Antonio Rudiger commits his future to the club for next season, you can imagine Jose Mourinho relying on those two as his preferred pairing.

Mourinho likes Dean Huijsen and knew about him before most of us did, encouraging Roma to loan him from Juventus in January 2024 and getting to work with him for a whole 10 days before being sacked.

But we suspect he’ll want as much experience as possible in his Madrid backline and could partner Konate with Rudiger.

Huijsen, 21, will get his chances. The bigger question marks may be over the future of 23-year-old Raul Asencio.

Under contract until 2031, Asencio reportedly wants to stay at the club where he developed. But he will likely start the season as fourth-choice centre-back and be demoted to fifth-choice once Eder Militao returns from injury.

New keeper to Newcastle

Potential victim: The other new keeper

Bit of a different one this given they’ve only just signed Ewen Jaouen, but the fact they’ve dropped £18m or so on him at the age of 20 suggests they see a big future for him.

Sure, this is the club who supposedly spent £20m on Odysseas Vlachodimos to be, erm, third choice. But there are big hopes for Jaouen’s progression at St. James’ Park.

Trouble is, Newcastle want a replacement for Nick Pope now – and it’s not thought that Jaouen is that man.

Thus, he could quickly find himself stuck behind a more established keeper. For how long remains to be seen.

It’s not quite a James Trafford to Man City situation, since he probably doesn’t expect to be a starter anyway – 20 is practically a child for a keeper – but if Newcastle are going to replace Pope with a new number one this summer, they’re going to want to get it right.

And that could mean a big investment that pushes Jaouen’s potential breakthrough further back.

New right-back to Man City

Potential victim: Rico Lewis

As a City academy graduate who can play in midfield but has settled at full-back, Rico Lewis has been upstaged somewhat by Nico O’Reilly on the opposite side.

Lewis’ future at City is now in doubt, especially when midfield and right-back are two positions the club could make signings for this summer.

The ridiculously priced Elliot Anderson is the big target in midfield, which could shut off Lewis’ chances of ever making it there, depending on how his new boss sees him.

But even at right-back, the 21-year-old could be pushed further to the fringes of the City team.

It would be a shame for a player who promised so much and still has time on his side, but he will have to consider his options. Is Fulham calling?

New winger to Liverpool

Potential victim: Rio Ngumoha

Liverpool’s main focus right now will be on finding a new right winger to replace Mohamed Salah.

But they could easily be tempted to find an upgrade for Cody Gakpo on the left wing as well.

If they do, they’ll have to be mindful of the consequences for their prodigious talent Rio Ngumoha.

Still only 17, Ngumoha dazzled when given a chance last season by Arne Slot. Now he’ll be learning from a new boss in Andoni Iraola and one with a good track record of improving young players.

But if Liverpool decide to swap out Gakpo for a better starting winger – and it’s still an ‘if’ at this stage – then that new player would be hoping for the lion’s share of gametime on the left.

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