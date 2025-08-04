Transfers that were aborted due to fan pressure: Will Thomas Partey join Ronaldo, Diouf & more?

It’s often said that football supporters only care about their side winning but, on some occasions, fan pressure has made clubs like Liverpool, Manchester United and PSG think twice about their new signings.

While many supporters can overlook their players’ personal shortcomings if they’re banging in the goals or winning trophies, some potential transfers are just a step too far.

And it works both ways; there have been instances where a player has decided to stay at a club following fan protests about their potential departure.

For the full article, please click here.