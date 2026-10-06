‘A travesty’ if Kane doesn’t win Ballon d’Or after spearheading England win on record-equalling night

Harry Kane on target twice for England again

Former Tottenham and England goalkeeper Paul Robinson claims it will be ‘a travesty’ if Harry Kane does not win the Ballon d’Or, after the Bayern Munich star notched two more goals for his country on a record-equaling night at Wembley.

The 33-year-old bagged a brace in a 3-0 Nations League win over Czechia that puts the Three Lions on the brink of the quarter-finals ahead of the final two games in November.

Skipper Kane equalled Peter Shilton’s record tally of 125 caps for England as Thomas Tuchel’s men followed up their rout of Croatia over the weekend with another comfortable win over Czechia in the capital.

And commenting after the victory, BBC Sport pundit commented on Kane picking up the top individual prize in the game, which he has never won.

The Bayern star is competing with Lamine Yamal, Kylian Mbappe, Rodri, Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembele for the award.

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And Robinson said: “If Harry Kane doesn’t win [the Ballon d’Or] it’s a travesty this year, surely.

“The competition is stiff but there is nobody that has got figures like him.

“He’s played 98 Bundesliga games and scored 101 goals, the fastest man to get 100 Bundesliga goals.”

Kane ecstatic after ‘perfect night’

Talking to ITV Sport after the game, Kane said: “Yeah it was the perfect night for me personally and also the team. It’s been a tough camp and it’s been nice to finish it off at Wembley, a really proud evening for sure.

“You saw some fantastic football from England out there today. As a striker you’re looking for those opportunities.”

As for England’s performance over the four games, he added: “It started in the first game, even if it wasn’t the result we wanted and we’ve built from there.

“It’s always tough coming back off a major tournament, but we found it and that’s the main thing.”

On competition for places, he commented: “This is the England team. There’s always going to be competition for the spots. It’s about taking the opportunities.

“Everyone wants to be a part of it and that’s only going to make us better for sure.”

Meanwhile, midfielder Jude Bellingham insists Kane is the best England player of all time, adding: “There’s not much more you can say that hasn’t already been said. From my perspective first and foremost he is an unbelievable human being, as a captain and a man.

“He is the best England player to ever wear the shirt and it is an honour to play with him.

“He is pretty unmatched. He is scoring goals for fun, he goes deep and he gets tackles in. he is only getting better.”

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As for his own performance against Czechia, Bellingham added: “I’m enjoying my football. Came off a tough year last season and learned a lot about myself, learned maybe what I can do to make life easy, especially with England.

“I try my best to get better and better.”