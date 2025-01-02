Real Madrid are said to be willing to pay over £20m for Trent Alexander-Arnold in January but it would be far more lucrative for the player himself if they turned it down as expected.

The Spanish giants have already made one failed over for the Liverpool right-back but The Times are among many outlets who claim that they will be back with an offer of ‘just over £20 million’ for the England man.

Liverpool are expected to turn down that bid – having Alexander-Arnold at table-topping Liverpool over the next few months is thought to be worth more to the Reds than a pretty minimal transfer fee.

It is said that Liverpool have ’emphatically dismissed’ the idea that they could cash in on Alexander-Arnold part-way through a successful season just because he is one of the best players in the world who can leave for nothing this summer.

It would certainly work in the player’s favour if Liverpool continued to resist such offers, with The Sun claiming that he ‘is set for a £100million pay day if he joins Real Madrid’.

They describe Real’s January offers as a ‘strategic move’ designed to make the player believe that they want him so much they are willing to pay £20m for just a few months’ football.

The far more likely scenario is that he moves on a free transfer in the summer and he is offered a signing-on fee spread over the length of his contract.

That was worth £128m to Kylian Mbappe, with Alexander-Arnold set to be offered a slightly lower amount that is still expected to exceed £100m.

Liverpool still insist that Alexander-Arnold could yet agree to stay with the Reds and sign a new contract, snubbing the chance to significantly increase his wages in Spain.

Athletic transfer guru David Ornstein has given some insight into his behaviour at Liverpool throughout this transfer saga, telling NBC Sports: “I’m told he has behaved impeccably on and off the pitch. Exemplary! Focused fully on succeeding with Liverpool, whatever happens in this saga.”

He said earlier this week: “The feeling around Liverpool is that both Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk will eventually end up signing and the suggestion that I’m getting is that it will be a two-year contract.

“That’s what Arne Slot wants, that’s what Richard Hughes the sporting director wants and both players it is felt want to stay. What they need to get right is the financial aspects.

“It’s going to go on for a bit longer because I’m told that there’s nothing imminent.”