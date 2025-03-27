It’s backlash to the backlash time for Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid, as well as the controversial idea that Harry Kane might be more important to England than Jarrod Bowen is.

Trent is not the villain

Long time reader, not a first time writer but it has been a long time between letters (7 years… Time flies). I feel compelled to write a defence of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

There’s so much vitriol being slung his way nonsense from both fans and pundits. Jamie Carragher in particular saying Trent should sign a longer contract so the club gets remunerated for his transfer to Real is utter garbage.

John Henry is worth BILLIONS of dollars and did not direct his business to prioritise the contract renewal of a very valuable asset; why are we blaming the asset?

If Trent had suffered a career-ending injury early this season, would the club have graciously given him a new contract worth millions of dollars because of prior service? Liverpool FC and TAA had a contractual agreement that both have fulfilled up to this point. The contract is ending and that’s it; neither owes the other anything more.

Trent has given his all to the club for years, played extremely well much of the time, and seems to be seeking a change in his career. I’ll be sad to see him go, but best of luck to him.

Ziggy (having two young kids really gets in the way of writing meaningless letters to my favourite football website)

…​Amazed at reading some truly hateful comments on instagram, twitter & F365 regarding the TAA to Madrid. Not vile abuses thankfully, but just hateful stuff towards him by LFC fans.

I don’t know what happened or I may have missed something, but isnt this the kid who has been with LFC all his life, become a top RB & gave out unbelievable assists season after season, was a strong reason they won the league TWICE & the CL & the FA Cup & the EFL Cup. And he is supposed to be trash now because….he wants to go to Madrid?

That is just extremely stupid. We let CR7 go to Madrid at his PEAK and sent him off with love and affection. Similarly, TAA should be sent off with love, encouragement & support by LFC fans. He is the best RB you have had in generations, and a true Liverpool boy.

He isn’t Rashford or Pogba or Lingard or Martial or Phil Jones etc. He actually plays his heart out for the team and has led them to success. Be proud of what he has done, and support him for what he will do next.

Just my 2 cents as a United supporter who admires TAA as an attacking fullback. He is a trash defender, but would still rather have him as my RB than anyone who played there for United in the last decade or so.

Aman

Beware the Ibes of March

The Liverpool fans commenting that we won’t miss Trent because of Connor Bradley, has more than a touch of the Ibe’s about it! …hopefully the contrast isn’t as stark as it was between Sterling and Ibe!

Mark LFC

Bowen arrows

I glossed over the reference to ‘a striker dropping deep’ when I first replied to Tom G’s Mail feeling sorry for Jarrod Bowen, honestly because the bit about him ‘only having played as a forward’ for 3 whole months seemed the bigger deal. But having read Mike’s mail in the latest inbox, it seems West Ham fans have settled on this as a thing.

Mike says ‘the absolute last thing’ Bowen needs is to play behind an immobile Kane. I hate to break it you guys, but if Bowen can’t play with Kane that’s very much a problem for him and not Harry. Kane is our captain, record goal scorer and all round best player so if Bowen can’t make runs for him to create space he isn’t going to succeed, and it’s as simple as that.

Bowen is a very fine player, but teams are not built to accommodate reserve wingers. Personally I see no reason why Kane and Bowen can’t coexist, but the guy who has to adapt his game to make it work is Jarrod Bowen and that isn’t going to change.

Phil, London

Title deeds

I read your article earlier about ‘five potential punishments’ for Man City IF they are found to have broken rules, and that you deemed that them being stripped of their Premier League titles over the period in question being the most severe. You state that ‘Arsenal, Liverpool and Man Utd would gleefully accept their delayed crowning moments’.

As a Liverpool supporter I would not welcome the reassignment of the titles, and to be credited the a league win in this manner. If Man City broke the rules it may have affected all the teams that they played, including relegated teams who wouldn’t benefit at all.

I would prefer that they would be stripped of their titles and the record to show that no team won, as the competition had been compromised. They should also be made to return any prize money and for this to be redistributed to the teams in the competition in any given year.

That, and a season long transfer ban for any year that a breach of the rules is proven. They seem to have a decent academy, so this would limit them, but probably not to the extent that they would be at risk of relegation.

Does this seem fair?

A, LFC, Montreal