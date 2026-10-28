Trent Alexander-Arnold is a target for Chelsea, with a decision made over his future at Real Madrid, where the right-back is currently struggling for minutes.

According to Blues insider Si Phillips, right-back Malo Gusto is available for sale. The Frenchman has been benched by Xabi Alonso in recent weeks.

In the summer, Gusto was a target for Manchester City, and it seems likely he’ll find a club quickly if he’s sold.

Given that status, Phillips also reveals Chelsea have a number of right-backs in their sights.

After he reported tentative links between the Blues and Alexander-Arnold, the insider now states his ‘top source’ has confirmed that they are indeed monitoring his situation.

With that now the second source with information on Chelsea’s interest in the right-back, Phillips believes the transfer could be one to watch.

However, the insider states he’s not aware on if Alexander-Arnold would be open to the move to Stamford Bridge.

Trent Alexander-Arnold staying in Madrid

Previous reports have suggested that amid interest from a few clubs, including the right-back’s former side Liverpool, he’s not planning to leave Real any time soon.

Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has stated Alexander-Arnold has been told he can still have a future at Real if he works at it.

Balague said: “No, not in January.

“What he’s feeling right now is ‘Okay, it’s not my time, but it will be my time, I will prepare for my time.’ That’s how he’s taking the whole thing.

“But there are two ahead of him in the same position [Federico Valverde and Denzel Dumfries] and in fact, Eder Militao was also used as a right-back against Sevilla. So is he fourth choice? He’s certainly third it seems.

“But he’s not down, he’s been told by Mourinho to keep at it, he will have his moment.

“It’s been unfair that when he has played from the start, he has played in the midfield because of the absentees.

“But in any case, he’s got to keep fighting and he wants to succeed at Real Madrid, so he’s got no intention of leaving.”

The right-back has played 90 minutes just once in the last five games, while also featuring for just a single minute in one, and 27 minutes in another.

But Mourinho has made it clear to him there’s potential for a larger role, and it feels unlikely Alexander-Arnold would leave before giving his all to find out if that’s possible for him.

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