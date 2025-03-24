Trent Alexander-Arnold has reportedly ‘reached an agreement’ with Real Madrid over a five-year deal, with the free transfer said to finally be ‘settled’.

Alexander-Arnold‘s exit saga has been ongoing for some time. He, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are all out of contract at Liverpool come the end of the season, but at 26, there are more eyes on him than the others.

Liverpool know they’d be losing more top quality years if they lose him from their side than the others, and main suitors Real Madrid know they could have the defender in their ranks for quite some time.

They reportedly lodged a bid to sign Alexander-Arnold in January, which would have seen Liverpool receive a fee for him, but the Reds said no, and that chance dissipated.

Reports suggest Liverpool’s contract offers have been turned away on multiple occasions by the right-back, and Sky Sport reported Sacha Tavolieri has now revealed those ‘repeated attempts’ have failed.

That’s as the report states his move to Real is ‘settled’. Los Blancos are said to have ‘reached an agreement’ to sign Alexander-Arnold on a five-year deal.

He will reportedly earn €15million (£12.5m) per season, which is said to be ‘equivalent to a reasonable transfer fee’. Indeed, they can offer more in wages given they are not spending an actual transfer fee on him.

It is stated nothing will be able to change the defender’s mind now.

Real could deal double damage to Liverpool in terms of defensive signings, too. The Reds are said to have begun contact to learn how they’d be able to sign Bournemouth centre-back Dean Huijsen.

However, after closing their deal with Alexander-Arnold, Real are said to be ‘moving forward’ to sign Huijsen. It is believed he has ‘decided to leave’ England, and is keen to return to Spain.

Contacts between Real and Huijsen are said to be going well, so they could land him ahead of Liverpool.

