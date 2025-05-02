Jamie Carragher ‘hopes’ Liverpool ‘scenes’ will ‘sway’ Trent Alexander-Arnold

Jamie Carragher has detailed his hope that the “scenes” after Liverpool won the Premier League title can help to convince Trent Alexander-Arnold to stay at the club.

The Reds are now waiting on just one superstar’s contract decision. A few weeks ago, each of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold would have been free to leave at the end of the season, but now, only the latter is in that situation.

That Real Madrid will be the place he lands if he does leave is a very poorly kept secret, with a swathe of reports suggesting they are the club who will be signing him.

But with a decision yet to be confirmed, some are still holding out hope that Alexander-Arnold will remain at Anfield.

Liverpool legend Carragher is among them, and is hopeful that the Premier League title celebrations could have given the right-back the desired push to remain.

“He’s a unique footballer, that’s why Real Madrid want to sign him. He’s been part of one of the most successful periods in Liverpool’s history,” Carragher told Sky Sports.

“We all want that to continue [with Trent], but at the moment it’s not looking good. But when you look at the scenes at the weekend, Trent being involved in that, being a local player, the support the Kop have for him, you’re watching that and hoping that will sway him to put pen to paper. All will be revealed in the next few weeks.”

If a lip reader who apparently deciphered a conversation between Alexander-Arnold and Liverpool owner John W Henry at the title celebration is anything to go by, the defender does not yet know of his decision.

“You’ve been quiet. How did you get on?” Henry said.

Alexander-Arnold nodded in response before replying: “Being sensible.”

Henry then raised his hand and said: “I want you to do the right thing.”

Alexander-Arnold said bluntly: “Yeah, yeah.”

Henry then said: “Best way and don’t panic.”

The defender then replied: “Should I decide?”

“Absolutely,” Henry said, before turning to the fans and saying: “Let them know.”

Whether that exchange was accurate is unknown, but it is plausible Alexander-Arnold is still undecided, with nothing being announced, and that could mean there’s a chance he remains with Liverpool.

But he surely doesn’t have his foot firmly in their camp, or he’d have chosen to remain by now.

