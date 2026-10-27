Trent Alexander-Arnold has requested a meeting with Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho over his game time, amid links with former club Liverpool.

Alexander-Arnold has not hit the heights he was reaching at Liverpool with Real. The Englishman has not played consistently – this season starting only three games in LaLiga and one in the Champions League.

He’s sat on the bench without getting a minute in six games.

Amid his lack of time on the field, a team of reporters with over 750,000 followers on X, reports the right-back wants to speak to manager Mourinho.

The account writes: ‘Exclusive

‘Trent Alexander-Arnold has requested to speak to José Mourinho about his future. He wants more game time!’

Trent Alexander-Arnold going nowhere in January

While he might want to get onto the pitch more at Real, if he doesn’t get his wish, it’s been made clear by Spanish football expert Guillem Balague that Alexander-Arnold won’t be going anywhere.

He said: “No, not in January.

“What he’s feeling right now is ‘Okay, it’s not my time, but it will be my time, I will prepare for my time.’ That’s how he’s taking the whole thing.

“But there are two ahead of him in the same position [Federico Valverde and Denzel Dumfries] and in fact, Eder Militao was also used as a right-back against Sevilla. So is he fourth choice? He’s certainly third it seems.

“But he’s not down, he’s been told by Mourinho to keep at it, he will have his moment.

“It’s been unfair that when he has played from the start, he has played in the midfield because of the absentees.

“But in any case, he’s got to keep fighting and he wants to succeed at Real Madrid, so he’s got no intention of leaving.”

Balague’s comments come after links with former club Liverpool for the January window.

Our friends at TEAMtalk have suggested the Reds are one of the clubs monitoring their former right-back ahead of the winter.

Amid that stance, though, they revealed that Los Blancos were not going to look to force Alexander-Arnold out of the door, and that tracks with information elsewhere.

While he might be unhappy with his game time, be might have to suffer with that for a while before there is the chance of any club movement, and try to force his way into Mourinho’s plans.

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