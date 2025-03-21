Barcelona have reportedly been trying to approach Trent Alexander-Arnold, and have learned that the Liverpool man is ‘crazy’ about one move alone.

Alexander-Arnold has been the sole objective of Real Madrid for months. With his contract at Anfield up in the summer, they’ve been eager to become the side who lands him on a free.

They even reportedly offered Liverpool a sum of money to take him in January, rather than the Reds losing him for nothing in a few months, but they said no.

Now, Real find themselves with competition, as reports in Spain state Barcelona have been ‘trying to approach’ Alexander-Arnold in recent weeks.

Though they want to land him on a free transfer themselves – a helpful route given their poor financial status – they have been met with a ‘blunt response’. Alexander-Arnold reportedly told them “I want to wear white.”

Indeed, he has reportedly made it clear that he is ‘crazy’ about signing for Real and nobody else.

That is in line with another report, which has stated ‘not a single detail remains’ to sort between the right-back and the La Liga side.

Indeed, it’s suggested the move is ’99 per cent done’ and pen touching paper is the very last thing to be done.

As such, Alexander-Arnold is now said to be the only person who can stop the transfer to Real from happening, but that is not likely.

MORE ON LIVERPOOL FROM F365:

👉 Why Liverpool will not get full credit for Premier League title

👉 Liverpool ‘promise’ says everything about Isak transfer as Man Utd make shock stadium move

👉 Van Dijk transfer preference revealed amid Saudi snub as Liverpool line up €60m replacement

It will be a blow for Liverpool to lose such an experienced, quality player, but given his current injury, they’ll have time to adapt to playing without him in the side.

Jarell Quansah played at right-back in the League Cup final, which the Reds lost 2-1 to Newcastle United. They also have Conor Bradley as another right-back option, and he’s been seen for some time as the natural successor to Alexander-Arnold when he moves on.

READ MORE: Liverpool told Crystal Palace ‘will accept cut-price fee’ for star man as fee is reduced by £25m