Trent Alexander-Arnold reaches decision on joining Liverpool from Real Madrid

Former Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is now at Real Madrid

Trent Alexander-Arnold has made up his mind on whether or not he will return to Liverpool from Real Madrid in the January transfer window, according to a report.

Alexander-Arnold joined Madrid from Liverpool in the summer of 2025.

Real Madrid already had a deal in place with the England international right-back to sign him as a free agent in the summer of 2025.

However, Madrid paid Liverpool £8.5million in order to get Alexander-Arnold out of his contract early so that he could play for them at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Alexander-Arnold had an underwhelming debut season at Madrid in 2025/26, with injury problems and competition for a place in the team with Dani Carvajal restricting him to just 30 appearances for Los Blancos.

The former Liverpool star did not score a goal in those games and gave only five assists.

READ: Liverpool to make contact for €50m Spanish star wanted by Arsenal, Real Madrid – report

Alexander-Arnold is not guaranteed a place in Jose Mourinho’s starting line-up this season either, with summer signing Denzel Dumfries now competing to play at right-back.

The 27-year-old England international right-back has given one assist in five matches in all competitions for Madrid so far this season.

Trent Alexander-Arnold wants Real Madrid stay amid Liverpool interest

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool are among the clubs that have been contacted over a potential deal for Alexander-Arnold.

The reliable transfer news outlet has added that Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea have also been approached by intermediaries over a deal.

The report has added that Arsenal, Liverpool, Man City and Liverpool ‘do have potential interest in Alexander-Arnold and have remained attentive to his situation since he left the UK’.

READ MORE: Liverpool internal verdict on Andoni Iraola revealed as Julian Ward appointment confirmed

However, the England international right-back ‘remains focused on his career at Real Madrid and is not currently considering a January exit from the Spanish giants’.

TEAMtalk added: ‘Sources have stressed that there is no active push from the player to leave Estadio Bernabeu and no expectation at this stage that he will be departing during the January window.

‘Instead, the situation is expected to be assessed at the end of the season, if required.

‘For now, Alexander-Arnold remains focused on his role at Madrid, despite Premier League clubs continuing to monitor his situation and intermediaries exploring what options could potentially be available.’

READ NEXT: Liverpool want to sign three-time league champion to replace Virgil van Dijk