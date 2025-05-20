Trent ‘sheepish, moody and visibly pained’ as Liverpool lose

Trent didn’t play. He didn’t speak. He had a neutral expression. And yet his non-actions ‘said it all’. It says something, alright, but it’s not about Trent.

Ain’t nothing going on but the Trent

We woke up to the news that Trent Alexander-Arnold ‘cut a lonely figure as Liverpool stars continue title party with fans’ (MailOnline).

Reel in shock as you discover that a man who was roundly booed by his own supporters at Anfield last week was not leaping up and down to the now-ubiquitous Freed From Desire, but instead stood watching with a neutral expression on his face.

Mediawatch suspects that Trent would have been the story regardless; had he applauded the fans, he would likely have been booed; had he looked jovial, he would have been accused of relishing a rare Liverpool defeat. His only real option was to do nothing.

And yet, he is still the story.

‘Trent Alexander-Arnold’s reaction to partying Liverpool fans says it all after Brighton defeat’ says the Mirror.

If anything, it was a complete non-reaction. Here it is:

Trent at the end 😬 pic.twitter.com/k6iC2a4XYk — Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) May 19, 2025

Does he look ‘visibly pained’? Or does he look as close to neutral as is humanly possible?

He didn’t play. He didn’t speak. And yet his non-actions ‘said it all’. It says something, alright, but it’s not about Trent.

‘VIDEO: Moody Trent Alexander-Arnold refuses to join team-mates in applauding Liverpool fans singing ‘Freed from Desire’ after being benched for Brighton defeat’ is the bombastic take of Goal.

‘Moody’? Oh do f*** off. Apparently Trent was ‘standing with hands on hips before glumly heading back towards the dressing room’.

We’ve fixed it for you, guys…

VIDEO: Man does absolutely sod all after being benched for Brighton defeat

But most depressing of all is that Sam Dean of the Daily Telegraph penned a match report from Brighton only to find that the headline on the website had become:

Watch Alexander-Arnold’s sheepish reaction after Brighton’s all-action victory

Why bother reading the report when you can watch a man being sheepish/moody/visibly pained?

How dare they?

‘Man Utd flops fitted for £1,000 Paul Smith suits for Europa League final after worst Premier League season ever’ – The Sun.

The absolute cheek. Sackcloth and ashes would be too good for them.

How much is Cunha today?

Monday’s Mediawatch cut through the absolute bumwater of the Manchester Evening News suggestion that Liverpool could help Manchester United sign Matheus Cunha for less than his £62.5m release fee. Since then, the MEN have shamelessly told us:

Matheus Cunha transfer price rockets as Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United calls pay off

The price for Cunha? Still £62.5m. That’s the release clause.

Man United set for £20m ‘discount’ on huge Matheus Cunha transfer as agreement ‘close’

The price for Cunha? Still £62.5m. That’s the release clause.

But we need to look closer at this ‘discount’.

Manchester United could secure a welcomed discount on their deal to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers star Matheus Cunha thanks to their interest in one of Ruben Amorim’s getaway stars.

We’re already thinking that this ‘discount’ – and the word is so very obviously used to suggest that Manchester United will strike an excellent deal – sounds an awful lot like absolute bollocks.

The story is predicated on the idea that a) Wolves want Jadon Sancho (which was reported by FootballTransfers in early April, b) Manchester United would accept £20m for Sancho, c) Sancho would accept a reduction in wages to join a bottom-half Premier League club and d) an entirely separate transfer could ever be described as offering a ‘discount’ on another. Or indeed a ‘significant net spend discount’.

The price for Cunha? Still £62.5m. That’s the release clause.

Dream shirt number of the day

‘Matheus Cunha could grab dream Man United shirt number on one transfer condition’ – Manchester Evening News, because they definitely didn’t have enough Cunha content.

Is the ‘transfer condition’ that Man United sell their actual No. 10 Marcus Rashford? Yes, yes it is. Pretty bloody big condition.

Our second question: How do we spin this as a ‘discount’ on that £62.5m release clause?