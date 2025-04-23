Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future remains unresolved, with growing reports suggesting the Liverpool defender could leave on a free transfer amid interest from Real Madrid labelled an “insult.”

The 26-year-old, who scored a late winner against Leicester City on Sunday, is out of contract at the end of the season and has yet to commit to a new deal at Anfield.

According to The Mirror, Manchester United goalkeeper-turned-pundit Ben Foster suggested the full-back’s passionate celebration could hint at a desire to stay.

“I’m genuinely not sure right now,” he said.

“I’m trying to think if that was me in that situation, and I’m taking my shirt off, and I’m looking at the crowd. It’s the way that he looks at the crowd, I think we can read into this a little bit.

“I think it has to come into it when you score a goal, you run to that crowd, and you see that love and adoration. As it stands, you’re a Liverpool legend and they love you. If you were to sign a new deal today or tomorrow, you’re in the history books of that club forever.”

However, reports elsewhere claim Real Madrid remain keen to sign Alexander-Arnold, with Liverpool facing the possibility of losing the academy graduate without a fee.

Critics have pointed to the potential financial loss, with some claiming the Reds could miss out on a fee in the region of £80 million if the England international leaves for free.

Alexander-Arnold, who has made 350 appearances for Liverpool, has previously been linked with a reunion alongside England teammate Jude Bellingham in Spain.

Liverpool have recently extended the contracts of key figures Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah. Alexander-Arnold is yet to follow suit, and the club have made no official comment on ongoing negotiations.

The former goalkeeper feels TAA leaving without the Reds securing a fee could be seen as an insult to the fans and the club.

“He’s leaving when he could have done this a couple of years ago. He could have left and got the club £70m or £80m, and fans will see it as an insult to them and the football club by not getting what they could have got for him and then going off to Real Madrid to join his mate, Jude.

“That’s how they will see it. I think he is getting all carried away with Real Madrid and [thinking] the grass is greener, but I don’t think the grass is greener.”

The defender has won every major honour during his time with Liverpool, including the Champions League and Premier League, and has worn the captain’s armband this season.

Real Madrid have not publicly confirmed their interest, but the Spanish giants are known to be in the market for reinforcements at right-back.