It’s been revealed that Trent Alexander-Arnold was punished for breaking Real Madrid’s strict ‘code of conduct’ ahead of the derby win over Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

After an impressive run of form, including two fine displays against Manchester City in Real’s Champions League round of 16 triumph, Alexander-Arnold found himself back on the bench against Atletico.

Real Madrid beat their City rivals 3-2 in a thrilling contest, with Vinicius Junior scoring twice and Federico Valverde also on target before being red-carded as Los Blancos came from a goal down to win the LaLiga showdown.

A few eyebrows were raised when Dani Caraval was given the nod over former Liverpool star Alexander-Arnold, but now MARCA has revealed that it was not for tactical or selection reasons.

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The report claims that Alexander-Arnold, who was once again left out of Thomas Tuchel’s latest England squad, “arrived late to one of the final training sessions of the week”.

The Spanish outlet added that Real boss Alvaro Arbeloa made the call as a way to send a “clear message with a decision focused on discipline and dressing room order” and “respected the team’s code of conduct and made the necessary decision to maintain order within the group.”

Alexander-Arnold did end up coming off the bench to replace Carvajal in the 64th minute and picked up an assist for Vinicius’ second goal on the night.

Arbeloa was asked about the 27-year-old being relegated to the bench after the game, although he refused to confirm that it was for disciplinary reasons.

“Every game I choose the best starting XI,” Arbeloa said.

“Dani Carvajal had great minutes and I’m very pleased with him. Trent had a great impact and I’m lucky to have many good options, and that everyone is contributing as they did today.

”I repeat once again, in every game I select the best possible line-up for the team.”

Alexander-Arnold’s indiscretion is not perhaps as damaging as it could of been, in terms of his World Cup hopes for the summer.

After missing out on Tuchel’s expanded 35-man Three Lions squad for the upcoming friendlies against Uruguay and Japan, the German even declined to call on Alexander-Arnold after Jarell Quansah was ruled out of the contests.

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Indeed, Tuchel chose to recall Ben White ahead of the Real star, despite the Arsenal defender not having played for his country for four years, after leaving the camp during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar for personal reasons.

In terms of Alexander-Arnold’s continued absence, Tuchel stressed that he made a “sporting decision” and one that was “tough” to leave the former Reds star out.