Liverpool told how Anfield would ‘react’ if Trent Alexander-Arnold rejoins from Real Madrid

Former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown has warned Liverpool against bringing Trent Alexander-Arnold back to Anfield from Real Madrid.

Alexander-Arnold left Liverpool for Madrid in the summer of 2025.

The England international right-back turned down multiple offers of a new contract from Liverpool.

Alexander-Arnold already had a deal in place with Real Madrid to move to Estadio Bernabeu on a free transfer.

Madrid eventually decided to pay Liverpool £8.5million for the right-back so that they could get him out of his contract early and play him at the 2025 Club World Cup.

Alexander-Arnold had injury issues last season and failed to make a huge impact for Madrid in his debut campaign for the Spanish giants.

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The former Liverpool star is facing competition from Denzel Dumfries for a place in Madrid manager Jose Mourinho’s starting line-up this season.

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool are among the clubs that have been contacted by intermediaries over a potential deal for Alexander-Arnold.

The report has added that Liverpool ‘do have potential interest in Alexander-Arnold and have remained attentive to his situation since he left the UK’.

Jeremie Frimpong, Ronaldo Araujo and Conor Bradley are the three right-back options for Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola when they are fit and available.

Liverpool warned against re-signing Trent Alexander-Arnold

Former Man Utd chief scout Brown believes that Liverpool fans will not like it if the club’s owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), decide to bring Alexander-Arnold back to the club.

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Brown told Football Insider: “It would be a huge surprise if Liverpool looked to bring Alexander-Arnold back.

“I’m led to believe things haven’t quite worked out for him at Real Madrid so far, but he made his bed and now he has to lay in it, I don’t think he’ll be looking to leave already.

“From a Liverpool point of view, I just don’t see any world where they look to bring him back so soon after he left.

“Obviously there’s the sentimental side of things, he’s a Liverpool boy, I’m sure he’s still got love for the club, but I’m not convinced the fans will have the same optimistic view.

“They were angry when he decided to leave, and wouldn’t react well if he was looking to come back already, so the club could decide against a move because of that backlash.

“Even without that, though, is Alexander-Arnold the answer to Liverpool’s prayers at the moment? I don’t think so. I expect they’ll be looking at other targets instead.”

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