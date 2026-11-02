Fabrizio Romano reveals Real Madrid stance on offloading Trent Alexander-Arnold to Liverpool

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Trent Alexander-Arnold is not planning on leaving Real Madrid for Liverpool, adding that Los Blancos do not have any intention of selling the former Anfield star either.

With Alexander-Arnold now essentially the third-choice right-back at Madrid, Liverpool are said to be exploring a move for the England international.

Alexander-Arnold left Liverpool for Madrid back in the summer of 2025.

According to Cadena SER on October 29, Liverpool have enquired about a potential loan deal for Alexander-Arnold in the January transfer window.

Transfer guru Romano, though, has claimed that the 28-year-old has no plans to leave Madrid, who themselves are not pushing the former Liverpool star out of the door.

Romano also referred to Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho’s praise for Alexander-Arnold for his performance in their 3-0 win against Racing Santander in LaLiga on Sunday.

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Real Madrid and Trent Alexander-Arnold want union to last

The Italian journalist said on his YouTube channel: “The reality, guys, behind the scenes is quite different.

“First of all, let me clarify links between Trent and Liverpool for a potential comeback are completely out of mark in the sense that Liverpool never started any kind of concrete or serious conversation to bring Trent Alexander-Arnold back to the club. First point.

“Second point. In general, about Trent Alexander-Arnold returning to the Premier League or leaving Real Madrid in any case – that’s not something that Trent is planning for the January transfer window or Real Madrid either.

“So, at the moment, Trent and Real Madrid plan to continue together at least, at least until the end of the season.

“And in reality, the feeling from both sides is that they want to continue together for the long term.

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“When Trent decided to leave Liverpool as a free agent and go to Real Madrid, that was a big decision, a strong decision.

“We know how much of consequences also it had in terms of impact in England, but at the same time, Trent is convinced about Real Madrid and Real Madrid are convinced about Trent. So, obviously, it can take some time.

“Last season was not so lucky. Also, in terms of time, injury was a difficult season in general at Real Madrid, not only for Trent.

“This season, obviously, Fede is doing very well, there is also Dumfries, who is a completely different right-back, more defensive compared to Trent, but Trent played today against Racing Santander.

“Trent did very well. Jose Mourinho comes to the press and says, I am very happy with Trent, you don’t play for a long time and then you show your skills in this way, it means that they are top.

“And so, nice words from Jose Mourinho. At the moment, they are completely aligned – Real Madrid and Trent.

“Obviously, obviously, everyone wants to play, top players want to be on the pitch, and obviously, Trent knows that he has to do even more in order to play more in the next weeks and months, but at the same time, there is still no transfer alert around Trent Alexander-Arnold.”

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