Would you stay with your boyhood club, or join Real Madrid?

Trent Alexander-Arnold appears to have made his decision. But what would you do if you were in his position?

Alexander-Arnold appears certain to be joining Real Madrid as a free-agent this summer, with a deal said to be at an advanced stage. It’s done, isn’t it?

The England defender has faced a dilemma since Real’s interest first emerged, perhaps as far back as 2023.

Alexander-Arnold was born in Liverpool and has been with the Reds since he was six years old. He made his senior debut as an 18-year-old in 2016 and in nine seasons, he has won the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup. A second title winner’s medal is on its way – unless Liverpool really balls it up.

The 26-year-old is approaching the end of his contract. Liverpool would like him to renew, but they cannot – or will not – offer the terms he could get at Real Madrid should he move to the Bernabeu as a free-agent.

Realistically, Alexander-Arnold could double his current salary while trousering a signing-on bonus, perhaps in the region of the £20million Real wanted to pay Liverpool to take him in January.

But Alexander-Arnold is hardly short of a few quid, so there is more to this dilemma than money.

The crux of it: does he remain at his boyhood club, in his hometown city, where he would likely become captain and forge a legacy akin to that of Steven Gerrard?

Or does he try a new experience by joining one of the few clubs that could reasonably claim to be bigger than Liverpool, with arguably the best stadium in the world in a fantastic city, and attempt to become a global superstar?

What would you do – stay and be a local hero, or leave it all behind in pursuit of more glory and stardom? Tell us below…

