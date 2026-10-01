Real Madrid star Trent Alexander-Arnold has reportedly made up his mind on a potential return to Liverpool, who are preparing a £40m move for another talent.

Alexander-Arnold is one of Liverpool’s best academy products in recent times, with the talented right-back emerging to play an integral role for his boyhood club during a period of success under Jurgen Klopp.

However, the England international left Liverpool as his contract was expiring during the 2025 summer transfer window to join Real Madrid for around £8.5m.

Since joining Real Madrid, Alexander-Arnold has failed to live up to expectations because he has only been a bit-part player, and the Spanish giants signed Denzel Dumfries from Inter Milan in the summer to play ahead of him.

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Still, Liverpool have struggled without Alexander-Arnold because Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley are yet to prove that they can be suitable replacements, though Ronald Araujo has impressed while filling in at right-back.

Trent Alexander-Arnold reaches decision on returning to Liverpool

These factors have fuelled reports linking Liverpool and Alexander-Arnold with a reunion, though a report from Football Insider claims he is ‘prepared to snub interest’ from his former club as he pushes to prove himself at Real Madrid.

Former Premier League chief scout Mick Brown has told the outlet why it would be a “huge surprise” if Liverpool looked to re-sign him.

“It would be a huge surprise if Liverpool looked to bring Alexander-Arnold back,” Brown told Football Insider.

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“I’m led to believe things haven’t quite worked out for him at Real Madrid so far, but he made his bed and now he has to lay in it, I don’t think he’ll be looking to leave already.

“A lot of work went into the deal to lure him to Real Madrid in the first place, the club pushed really hard for it and he had a big decision to make.

“By all accounts, it was his dream move, so I don’t expect him to be willing to call time on that just yet. He’s going to be working hard to prove he deserves to be there.

“Alexander-Arnold will be determined to make something of his Real Madrid career, so any suggestions of a move back to Liverpool can be cast aside for now.

“I’m not convinced it would be the best move for him anyway, when you consider how the fans reacted when he left in the first place.”

The same outlet claims Liverpool are looking to the future with their transfer business, with a ‘£40m move ready’ for 17-year-old Mexican starlet Gilberto Mora.

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The report claims: