Trent Alexander-Arnold’s jaw-dropping Real Madrid assist hasn’t stopped the ridicule

Just like the small boat discourse and knowing the intricacies of Avanti DelayRepay, kicking Trent Alexander-Arnold while he’s down has become something of a national sport.

Rejecting Liverpool in favour of Real Madrid has seemed to anger more than just Anfield season-ticket holders.

English football does not like reminders of its place in the ecosystem, traditionally reserved for major tournaments, and how all the money in Christendom cannot dull the appeal of Spain’s big two.

For the full article, please click here.