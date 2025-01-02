Trent to Real Madrid for ‘cup of tea’ dismissed but summer move inevitable

Liverpool selling Trent Alexander-Arnold for £20m in January would leave Paul Merson “majorly shocked” but he says fans should resign themselves to him joining Real Madrid on a free transfer in the summer.

The Spanish giants are said to be preparing a second bid for the right-back, who would be missing out on a £100m pay-day if Liverpool, Real Madrid and the player himself reached an agreement for a January transfer.

Alexander-Arnold’s behaviour is said to be ‘exemplary’ and he does seem committed to the club in the short term, while resisting the urge to sign a new deal with the Reds.

Liverpool are currently clear at the top of the Premier League table and also top the Champions League.

Merson says Liverpool would be foolish to even consider a £20m bid for the England man, telling Sky Sports: “£20m in football terms is a cup of tea. It’s hardly anything in the Premier League.

“You’ve got to keep him. He’s a special player, let’s make the most of watching him in the next four or five months.

“His range of passing is second to none, we have to enjoy him. Surely he won’t want to go to Real Madrid at this time.

“Liverpool have an unbelievable chance of winning the Premier League. They did it in 2020 when The Kop wasn’t full and there was no-one there.

“Unless you’re a Man Utd or Arsenal fan, who wouldn’t want them to win the league this season?”

“I don’t know if anyone’s ever turned down Real Madrid. They’re just a special club, he’s not going downwards.

“Liverpool have got a much bigger chance of winning the Champions League this season, but if they get him they’ve got an unbelievable talent.

“He’ll be at Real Madrid [next season]. I can’t see anything but Real Madrid. When you get your contract down to the last six months, the amount of money he’s lost from not signing a new deal on higher wages.

“I don’t see it not happening, but I’d be majorly shocked if it happened in January.”

Sky Sports’ Melissa Reddy says the January offer is all part of the negotiation process, writing: ‘They wouldn’t have made an approach to Liverpool to get him in this window if there wasn’t encouragement from the player’s end – but it’s important to underline here that doesn’t mean Alexander-Arnold wants to leave Liverpool this month.

‘He is in the middle of a negotiation, and it benefits him to have Real show their hand, to have Liverpool fight for him, for his boyhood club to know Real’s intentions and make him an offer worth considering.

‘He is in an incredibly strong position in terms of the negotiation.’