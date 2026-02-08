Trio of Premier League clubs including Man Utd monitoring Serie A star

Man Utd are one of three Premier League clubs monitoring Christian Pulisic

Premier League clubs are monitoring developments in Italy, with Christian Pulisic emerging as a possible summer opportunity.

According to a report from Calciomercato, AC Milan are preparing to reshape their squad at the end of the season, and Pulisic is among the players whose future is now under discussion as part of that process.

The winger has re-established himself since leaving England and remains a regular for Milan, but reports from Italy suggest the club would consider a sale in the region of €55m if the right offer arrives.

That valuation has not gone unnoticed among Premier League clubs, where Pulisic’s situation is being tracked as clubs weigh up attacking options ahead of the next window.

Pulisic has scored 10 goals this season and featured prominently in Milan’s Champions League campaign, with his form in Serie A restoring his standing after a mixed spell earlier in his career.

His potential availability is less a reflection of output and more tied to Milan’s wider planning. Milan are understood to be open to moving on valuable assets if it allows them to refresh the squad and rebalance their structure.

Interest is building from England, with Arsenal, Tottenham, and Manchester United all monitoring the situation as Milan weigh their options.

Arsenal would need to decide whether he fits as a rotation option or a genuine challenger in wide areas.

Tottenham are evidently the shortest on quality in attacking areas, while Man United’s interest may be complicated by recent recruitment in attacking roles.

United spent big on Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo last summer, with a view to raising the level of the starting XI. Any new arrival this coming summer would face stiff competition.

On the other hand, a recent shift to a 4-2-3-1 under Michael Carrick could facilitate Pulisic playing on the right of an attacking three featuring Cunha and Mbeumo.

Arsenal look well subscribed in wide areas, with Eberechi Eze, Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard, and Noni Madueke all capable of featuring on the wings.

Their North London neighbours, Tottenham, however, look light. Destiny Udogie and Archie Gray operated as wing-backs in a 2-0 defeat to Man Utd at the weekend.

If Thomas Frank survives the season and Spurs remain in the Premier League, they’ll surely want to add to an attacking core that doesn’t feature an out-and-out wide player.

