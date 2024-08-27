Triple Arsenal exit on the cards as Arteta is ‘preparing’ for life without ‘special talent’

Three Arsenal players could be on their way out of the club before transfer deadline day as Mikel Arteta is reportedly preparing for life without them.

The Gunners have made an excellent start to the new Premier League season with a maximum of six points from their opening two matches.

They’ve also been fairly proactive in the transfer market, securing the signings of David Raya and Riccardo Calafiori up until this point.

While Arsenal could still add to their squad between now and the end of the window, a number of players could also depart before Friday’s deadline.

Eddie Nketiah has been linked with an exit all summer and while his move to Nottingham Forest broke down, Crystal Palace are now in pole position to land his signature.

The striker is supposedly keen on the deal which is said to be worth around £30m with add-ons included.

Likewise, out-of-favour shot-stopper Aaron Ramsdale has also been heavily linked with an exit from Arsenal throughout the summer.

Wolves are still in talks with Arsenal over a potential deal which could see Ramsdale head out on loan before the deal is made permanent next summer.

Raya has been in fine form in the opening two games of the season, keeping back-to-back clean sheets and Ramsdale’s chances of breaking back into the Arsenal XI seem incredibly slim.

Another name who could be heading for the exit door is Reiss Nelson who was once described as a ‘special talent’ by Arteta.

Nelson did come on as a second half substitute in Arsenal’s latest game against Aston Villa, but a potential sale could be on the cards before Friday.

According to Football Insider, Arsenal will ‘will not stand in the way’ of the 24-year-old leaving the club this summer.

While Arteta is seemingly keen to keep him around the squad, it’s thought that the Arsenal boss is ‘preparing for his departure’ amid Premier League interest.

The likes of Leicester City, Crystal Palace and West Ham have all been credited with interest, but they were supposedly put off by Arsenal’s valuation of Nelson from earlier in the window.

While his contract with the Gunners is set to run until 2027, Nelson has made it no secret that he wants to play on a more regular basis.

“I have said this before, but Arsenal is my club since I was eight years old. Of course, I want to be playing much more than I am right now,” Nelson told reporters in January.

“It’s good to be coming off the bench, but I want to be starting. I feel like I am proving myself every day in training, so with this momentum I want to go on and keep playing more.

“I signed my contract, I am here now and I have just got to prove to the boss that I deserve more minutes.”

