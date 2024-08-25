Triple Chelsea exit takes shape following Maresca snub with Barcelona, Man Utd interested

A number of players are expected to leave Chelsea before the end of the transfer window, with Barcelona and Manchester United targets among those who could be sold.

Chelsea have had a very active window up until this point as they have spent around £200m on 10 new players up until this point.

The club have also made around £123m through player sales and further departures are expected between now and the end of the transfer window.

With Carney Chukwuemeka not being involved in any of Chelsea’s games so far this season, he is someone who looks likely to leave before the window slams shut.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chukwuemeka could leave next week and the midfielder has received approaches from ‘several’ clubs.

It’s thought that the midfielder is currently assessing his options and Romano has described his exit as a ‘concrete possibility’.

Chukwuemeka originally joined Chelsea from Aston Villa for a fee of £20m and Barcelona have been among the clubs eyeing up the Chelsea star of late.

“Carney, I think he is a very good player,” Maresca told reporters.

“The problem is, because of some injuries in the past, I think the best for him is to play 30 or 35 games in a row, to show himself that he is fit and how good he is because he is very good. With us, is he going to play 35 games? I’m not sure.”

Romano has also described Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell as being in the same situation as Chukwuemeka.

Sterling wasn’t happy after being overlooked in Maresca’s match-day squad against Manchester City and he wasn’t involved in the game against Wolves either.

Likewise, Chilwell has also been told he is free to leave the club this summer, with Manchester United reportedly among the clubs keeping tabs on his situation.

“They are training apart. As I said, the situation is quite clear and there is not any update on the situation,” Maresca told reporters when discussing Sterling and Chilwell.

“They are Chelsea players. Until they are Chelsea players. But it’s possible to give them all minutes. Those who want minutes, they are better off to leave.”

When asked whether he is brutal, Maresca added: “I don’t think so. I try to be honest. I spoke with Raheem before the City game. I said he’s going to struggle to get minutes with us and this is the reason.

“With Chilly, he is a lovely guy but he will struggle. If you define this as brutal, it’s up to you to decide. For me, it’s not brutal, it’s just honest.”

