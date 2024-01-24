Newcastle transfer ‘off’ with ‘negotiations no longer taking place’ amid ‘not for sale’ stance – Romano

Bayern are no longer in talks to sign Kieran Trippier from Newcastle,

German giants Bayern Munich are no longer in negotiations to sign Newcastle United right-back Kieran Trippier, according to reports.

Trippier recently celebrated two years at St James’ Park, where he has been extremely successful.

He was the first big name through the door in the Magpies’ maiden transfer window under the ownership of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

Despite two great years at the club, he is reportedly open to leaving for Bayern this month.

Thomas Tuchel’s side have been in talks to land Trippier from the Premier League club – who have rejected two bids from the Bundesliga champions.

The most recent offer was in the region of £13million, which Newcastle understandably did not accept.

READ MORE: Trippier second-best PIF signing: Ranking all 13 Newcastle buys made by those filthy rich Saudis

Bayern are believed to prioritising Paris Saint-Germain’s Nordi Mukiele for the right-back position and it now looks like it will be the Frenchman or nobody.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Trippier’s switch from Newcastle to Munich is ‘off’ despite the 33-year-old giving the ‘green light’ to move last week.

Romano says Eddie Howe’s side ‘insists’ the England defender ‘is not for sale’.

He wrote on X: ‘Kieran Trippier deal, currently OFF. Negotiations no longer taking place between Bayern and Newcastle, as of now.

‘Newcastle insist on their position after €15m bid rejected yesterday: Trippier, not for sale.’

Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has also confirmed that the deal is off.

After reportedly giving the green light to join Bayern, Trippier is actually not fussed about the move, says Keith Downie. Didn’t fancy her anyway, mate.

Downie claims that the former Atletico man ‘hasn’t agitated to leave despite being flattered’ and is ‘relaxed about the situation’ because of his ‘close bond’ with Howe and the club’s owners. Aw.

READ NEXT: Newcastle United face running to stand still when Saudis want to fly…