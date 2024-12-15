Troy Deeney does not think Viktor Gyokeres is a "natural finisher"

Arsenal and Manchester United have been urged to avoid signing Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres, who has 51 goals to his name this year.

Sweden international Gyokeres has been on fire this season, scoring 26 goals in 24 matches, while notching four assists.

His ridiculous performances have caught the eye of several clubs in Europe, including Arsenal, Man United and Man City.

However, 51 goals in 53 club games in 2024 is not enough to convince former Watford captain Troy Deeney that he is a “natural finisher” capable of firing the Gunners to the Premier League title.

Deeney – who has four goals fewer in 165 Premier League appearances than Gyokeres has for Sporting this year – told talkSPORT: “You know when you say something the clip is going to come back in six months.

“I genuinely think he’s a good footballer, he works really hard, all of that. But I don’t think he’s a natural finisher.

“And again, everyone is going to pull up his goal record, I get that. But I don’t think he takes either of those two to winning the Premier League.

“That’s just my opinion, and if he did, they’d have already bought him.”

Deeney adds that the quality in the Portuguese top flight does not compare to the Premier League.

“It’s not the same league. And we’ll find that out when Gyokeres comes over,” he stated.

Gyokeres reportedly has a 100 million euro (£80million) release clause in his Sporting contract and could be the final piece of the puzzle for Arsenal.

The Gunners are struggling to create chances consistently from open play this season and have been heavily reliant on set-pieces.

Being reliant and strong from corners and free-kicks is not a bad thing, despite what many people want you to believe. It is actually a brilliant weapon to have as a title contender and something that has forever been associated with underdogs or teams fighting relegation.

Dubbed ‘Set-Piece FC’ and the modern-day Stoke City, Arsenal could not break down Everton on Saturday, drawing 0-0 at the Emirates.

Gyokeres is unlikely to move mid-season but Mikel Arteta could act in January, with Sporting helpless if the 26-year-old’s release clause is triggered.

The former Coventry City striker drew a blank against Arsenal in the Champions League last month after scoring a wonderful hat-trick against Man City in Ruben Amorim’s final European match in charge.

Amorim joined Man United from Sporting following the sacking of Erik ten Hag and there are rumours he wants to reunite with Gyokeres.

Again, a winter transfer feels unlikely and it is unclear if the Red Devils have the funds or financial freedom to afford Gyokeres after a busy summer.

