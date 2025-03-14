Former Premier League striker Troy Deeney believes two players should have gotten the England nod over Marcus Rashford.

Thomas Tuchel’s first England squad announcement included some surprises, both in who he decided to include and those he opted to leave out.

Rashford’s first involvement since March 2024 is a surprise especially given he has only rediscovered his spark since moving to Aston Villa on loan in January, playing just nine games.

However, Tuchel believes those nine games are enough and if he is opting to select players based on form, then he certainly falls into that category.

Granted, there is still a power vacuum on the left-hand side of their attack with the likes of Anthony Gordon and Phil Foden both playing there in the past year, while Borussia Dortmund’s Jamie Gittens sits lying in waiting after his impressive season in Germany.

Two players who Deeney believes should have been included are Rashford’s teammate Jacob Ramsey and Nottingham Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White, two players who have been impressive all season long and that’s why Deeney has spoken out on their omission.

“Obviously he’s trying to get back up to speed and it’s hard mid-season when you’re trying to catch up and everyone is in full flow,” Deeney told talkSPORT on Rashford’s loan spell. “There’s not a deep pool of number nines. Potentially that’s why Marcus has gone in there to be the second or third no.9.