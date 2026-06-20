There are few certainties in life: death, taxes, and the feeling that you’ve somehow spent £35 without noticing after buying a beer, a hot dog and a bottle of water at a major sporting event.

The 2026 World Cup, spread across the United States, Canada and Mexico, was always likely to test supporters’ wallets. Ticket prices have dominated much of the conversation around the tournament, but for fans actually making the journey, the daily reality of World Cup spending is often found not in the ticket office but at the concession stand.

The challenge in assessing the cost of food at this tournament is that there is no single World Cup price list. FIFA does not dictate concession prices across the 16 host venues. Instead, stadium operators retain considerable control over what supporters pay for food and drink. As a result, the experience varies dramatically depending on where a match is being played.

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No venue illustrates that better than Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Long before the World Cup arrived, the stadium became famous in American sport for its “Fan First Pricing” initiative. Rather than charging premium event prices, the venue deliberately kept concession costs low.

During the World Cup, supporters can still buy hot dogs, pretzels, popcorn and soft drinks for around $2, while pizza slices and nachos are available for roughly $3. In an era when fans routinely expect to pay several times that amount for similar items, Atlanta stands out as a genuine anomaly.

Elsewhere, the picture is rather less cheerful. At several World Cup host venues, beer prices are comparable to those found at major North American sporting events, where a pint can cost $15 or more.

While prices differ between host stadiums, supporters attending matches in some of the tournament’s largest venues can easily find themselves spending more on refreshments than they would on a reasonably priced match ticket back home. The old assumption that football supporters can survive on beer and questionable meat products becomes significantly less funny when both are being sold at luxury-item prices.

Geography also plays an important role. Available comparisons suggest Mexican host venues tend to be cheaper on average than many of their counterparts in the United States and Canada.

That should not surprise anyone familiar with the differing costs of living across the three host nations, but it does mean that two supporters attending identical World Cup matches in different countries may leave with very different impressions of the tournament’s affordability.

It is a theme examined in Episode 3 of Pledgeball’s new docuseries Route ’26: Losing Sight of the Goal, where hosts Lawrence McKenna and Alex Moneypenny explore the food and drink experience for supporters at the tournament.

The cost question becomes more interesting when viewed alongside FIFA’s sustainability commitments. The governing body has spent years promoting the environmental credentials of the tournament through its Sustainability and Human Rights Strategy. Host cities have introduced programmes aimed at reducing waste, increasing recycling and composting rates and improving the overall environmental performance of stadium operations.

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Many of those initiatives are difficult to argue with. Better waste management is an obvious positive. Food recovery schemes can reduce unnecessary waste. Recycling infrastructure at venues is generally more sophisticated than at previous World Cups. Many host-city sustainability plans also place a particular emphasis on reducing waste and improving recycling and composting systems.

Yet the tournament’s environmental messaging has not escaped criticism. Earlier this month, FIFA announced that reusable water bottles would not be permitted inside World Cup stadiums, citing safety concerns.

The decision drew immediate backlash from supporter groups and sustainability advocates, who argued that forcing fans to buy water inside venues would increase both costs and plastic waste. FIFA subsequently amended the policy in the United States and Canada, allowing spectators to bring one factory-sealed disposable plastic bottle into stadiums. Reusable bottles, however, remain prohibited.

The controversy exposed a tension that sits at the heart of the modern World Cup. On one hand, organisers want to present the tournament as a more environmentally responsible mega-event. On the other, practical decisions around security, commercial partnerships and crowd management do not always align neatly with sustainability goals.

Food pricing sits in a similar space. A stadium that sells a $2 hot dog demonstrates that low-cost concessions remain commercially possible at a major sporting event. Stadiums charging several times that amount inevitably invites questions about accessibility and value. Neither issue is strictly environmental, but both influence how supporters experience the tournament and whether they believe organisers are acting in fans’ interests.

That is perhaps the most revealing aspect of the food story at the 2026 World Cup. The biggest talking point is not necessarily the cost itself. Football supporters have long accepted that major tournaments are expensive. Instead, it is the extraordinary inconsistency. In Atlanta, a supporter can buy a hot dog, a drink and a snack for less than the price of a single beer elsewhere in the tournament.

For FIFA, that contrast is awkward. It demonstrates that affordable concessions are possible, even at one of the world’s largest sporting events. For supporters, meanwhile, it offers a simple lesson: before booking flights, hotels and match tickets, it may be worth checking the menu as well.

To watch Route ’26: Losing Sight of Goal, follow Pledgeball on Instagram and YouTube