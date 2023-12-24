‘Truly awful’ – Neville slams timing of Man Utd ownership announcement after ‘disgrace’ in 2023

Gary Neville feels the timing of Manchester United announcing Sir Jim Ratcliffe will receive a 25 per cent stake in the club is “truly awful” and 2023 has been “a disgrace to the end” for them.

The Glazer family began seeking investors in United in November 2022. They were initially looking to sell their entire stake in the club, meaning a new owner would have received 100 per cent.

However, they deemed final offers from Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim not enough, despite them both being over the Glazers’ valuation.

Jassim left his attempts to buy the club there, while Ratcliffe returned with an offer to buy a 25 per cent stake. Multiple organisations reported that had been accepted weeks ago, and he was ready to move into his new role.

However, it has only now been announced that Ratcliffe will receive a 25 per cent stake in the club, and will take control of footballing operations.

United legend Neville has slammed the Glazers for the timing of the announcement, right at the end of what he feels has been a terrible year for the club.

“Manchester United 2023 has been a disgrace to the end. The timing of this is truly awful and no functioning organisation would even think about it,” Neville said on X.

It does seem strange after reports suggested the deal was done some time ago that it has only been announced now, and it seems the process has become quite drawn out.

Nevertheless, Neville wished Ratcliffe luck in his new role at United, and is hopeful he’s able to turn around their fortunes, after they have been slammed for being poorly led off the field, and are not in the best shape on it.

“Anyway all the very best to Jim Radcliffe [Ratcliffe] and I hope he can somehow work out a way to get the club right again and back to being something respectable on and off the pitch,” Neville added.

It’s not the most confident of messages from somebody who genuinely wants to see United succeed, as they did when he was a player, but Neville’s feelings of wariness likely reflect those of a lot of fans.

