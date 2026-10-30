Truth on Cole Palmer to Man Utd links as boyhood fan prepares to face Red Devils

The truth on links between Chelsea star Cole Palmer and Manchester United has been revealed in a report ahead of the two sides facing off in the Premier League.

Palmer likely had all of the world’s elite clubs on his tail after his first two seasons at Stamford Bridge. He broke out massively, with 25 goals and 15 assists in his debut season, before 15 goals and 12 assists the following year.

His overall stats at Chelsea are 58 goals and 35 assists in 141 games.

At various points, there’s been a suggestion that Manchester United are keen on the playmaker.

However, Daily Mail sport reporter Kieran Gill has revealed the truths on that potential transfer route, with Chelsea set to face United on Saturday.

He wrote: ‘No conversations were held with Chelsea in the summer. Not about him, anyway. United negotiated for Andrey Santos.

‘It took two days to agree that deal, worth £48million plus £2m in easily achievable bonuses and with Chelsea retaining a 10 per cent sell-on clause.

‘But according to sources with knowledge of those talks and any others which occurred in that window, Palmer’s name was not mentioned whenever officials from both clubs, such as Chelsea sporting director, Paul Winstanley, and United director of football, Jason Wilcox, spoke.

‘Which might surprise a few. Because it was said Manchester United wanted Cole Palmer and Cole Palmer wanted Manchester United. Apparently he missed Manchester, could no longer stand London, was tired of waiting for Chelsea to be good again and thought he belonged in the Champions League. He was the boyhood United fan who grew up worshipping Wayne Rooney.

‘That was what we were seeing while scrolling social media in the build-up to a summer when England manager Thomas Tuchel excluded the 24-year-old from his World Cup squad.

‘In fairness, the original suggestion that Palmer might be interested in United was not plucked out of thin air. It is said that at least one person close to Palmer’s circle was happy to stand up those suggestions.’

Xabi Alonso feels sorry for Michael Carrick

One of the subplots of Chelsea v United is Carrick being given the game, at least, to see if he can turn things around after talks were held in the week about his position as Red Devils boss.

His opposite number, Xabi Alonso, has sympathy for Carrick, but obviously isn’t planning on giving him an easy game.

He told reporters: “I have great respect, I have big sympathy for Michael as a manager. I know him because we have played against each other, recently we played in a legends game, so we chatted a little bit.

“He’s a really good guy and you want to be around that, but apart from that, it’s not for me to comment.

“For me, it doesn’t change. In any situation, we need to prepare the same way. We control what we can control.

“United have a good squad, they have good players, good manager, so it’s going to be a tough game and we’ll have to be on our top in a good version of us to win the game.

“We need to have good control, good emotional control, be comfortable, be intense… The first goal, it’s going to be important as well.”

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