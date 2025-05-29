Manchester United winger Amad Diallo has revealed the feeling in the Red Devils squad after reports that Ruben Amorim essentially told Alejandro Garnacho his career there was over.

United finished 15th in the Premier League and lost the Europa League final this season. Naturally, the feeling at the club is not fantastic at the moment.

That was evident in Garnacho‘s view, as he complained about his lack of minutes in the final, and then said United’s campaign had been “sh*t.”

Following on from that, manager Amorim was reported to have essentially told him his United career was over, allegedly stating in a team meeting in front of other players: “You better pray that you can find a club to sign you.”

Ahead of the next match of United’s tour in Asia – after they lost to ASEAN All-Stars – United winger Amad, while not directly addressing that incident, has suggested all is good with Garnacho.

“Alejandro is a really good player and we need good players in the team. I know Garna really well, so I hope to have Garna next season. It is not really a big issue for the team. Everything is good now, I think,” he said.

If Garnacho is to be sold, though, he has options. Our friends at TEAMtalk suggest United are willing to sell for approximately £50million, and long-term admirers Napoli are joined by a few other sides in the pursuit.

Their fellow Serie A side AC Milan are said to be courting Garnacho, particularly if Rafael Leao leaves, which could be the case with no European football on offer at the club.

Elsewhere, Bayer Leverkusen are interested in the signing of the United winger. They reportedly approached his entourage recently to understand if a deal will be possible.

And their desire to land Garnacho will be boosted by the presence of Erik ten Hag at the club. The former United boss has just taken charge of the Bundesliga outfit, and he’s interested in reuniting with the Argentine after their time together at Old Trafford.

Indeed, if he is to be pushed out of the door at United, Garnacho is likely to land on his feet wherever he does end up.

