Keith Wyness has revealed he does not believe Liverpool are having “financial issues” which are stopping them from making signings, but Arne Slot is playing a big role in the quiet summer.

The Reds have gone through two months of the summer transfer window without making a signing. The one piece of business that was done was the sale of Fabio Carvalho, who had looked promising in pre-season.

Liverpool looked to have come close to getting Martin Zubimendi through the door, but he seems to have rejected them due to a desire to stay put at Real Sociedad.

The failures to get anyone through the door, with just a couple of weeks left, are not due to financial problems at the club, believes Wyness

“I don’t think this is down to financial issues,” he told Football Insider.

“I just think it’s the new regime taking their time to get things right.”

Indeed, Wyness feels new boss Slot, joining after nine fairly successful years with Jurgen Klopp at the helm at Liverpool, does not want to misstep and see the club pushed off course.

“They’ve got big shoes to fill after Klopp, so they’ve got to be sure they can put their own fingerprints on things and get the transformation right.

“They’re looking at every position to see where they are stronger or weaker, and they’ll look at who is coming through the youth system.

“There’ll be challenges. The clock is just starting to tick now, so we’ll be watching closely.”

Slot will of course have his own ideas on how he wants the squad to look, but it is also clearly an already very competitive squad, so there will be big decisions to be made.

The holding-midfield position has looked for the last year to be a priority, hence the attempts to get Zubimendi, and it would not be a surprise if Slot were to go after another player in the position as an alternative to the Spanird.

Links to Marco Verratti, who has apparently been offered to a number of Premier League sides, have cropped up of late, so that could be an option.

