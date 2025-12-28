Fabrizio Romano has revealed there has been contact between Manchester United and Ruben Neves, as he revealed the chances of a move for the midfielder.

That United want to improve their midfield is evident. One of their favoured options, Casemiro, is due to exit in the summer, while his usual partner, Bruno Fernandes, is currently injured, and Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo are not often given a lot of minutes.

Big names such as Adam Wharton, Elliot Anderson and Carlos Baleba are all on United’s radar but will prove too expensive in January.

A move for former Wolves man Neves, then, could have been ideal, as he’s out of contract with Al-Hilal in the summer, when he’d be free, or they could sell him on the cheap before that.

Speaking on YouTube, transfer insider Romano has confirmed contact for Neves, but nothing so serious that it will lead to a transfer.

He said: “I wanted to clarify a couple of things, the first one about Ruben Neves, as I saw many of you asking me about what I said the other day here on the channel.

“Let me be clear, I didn’t post anything on Ruben Neves on my social media, because there is no news on Ruben Neves in terms of negotiations, in terms of bids, in terms of talks.

“What Manchester United did is to be in touch with the agent who also represents Ruben Neves. “But Man United didn’t start a real negotiation with Ruben Neves, with Al-Hilal to sign the player.

“So at this stage, nothing is moving. They spoke about several players, not just Ruben Neves, several opportunities, something like ideas, opportunities, talents.

“Ruben Neves is represented by one of the most powerful agents in football. So that’s something absolutely normal, but nothing has really changed so far.”

It comes after a report stated that United and Newcastle were both preparing offers for Neves.

That came amid suggestions that Neves wanted to leave Saudi Arabia, with United looking a suitable destination for him.

He will get the opportunity to leave in the summer, but whether the Red Devils still want him by then remains to be seen, as it’s felt they’ll have a better chance at landing one of the star Premier League midfielders by then.

