Thomas Tuchel has snubbed Jude Bellingham once again as a report reveals the Three Lions’ No.10 pick for Serbia.

Bellingham hasn’t played for England this season having been left out of Tuchel’s squad in September due to a shoulder injury an then again in October over what the Three Lions boss insisted was a lack of match sharpness.

England secured qualification for the 2026 World Cup in October with a 5-0 win over Latvia, but Tuchel insisted during his pre-match press conference that he will not be experimenting with his side for the games against Serbia and Albania.

Mogran Rogers has started England’s last three games in the coveted No.10 spot, providing an assist in the 5-0 win in Serbia and scoring in the friendly against Wales.

Phil Foden and Eberechi Eze are also vying for the attacking midfield spot at the World Cup, while Cole Palmer is also expected to be challenging for the role when he returns from injury.

But after Tuchel said ahead of the clash with Serbia on Thursday that it would be either Bellingham or Rogers starting against Serbia, The Athletic claim that it’s the Aston Villa star who’s set to retain his position in the starting lineup.

David Ornstein wrote: ‘Thomas Tuchel is set to name a strong starting lineup for England’s penultimate World Cup qualifier against Serbia on Thursday, with Morgan Rogers retaining the No 10 position.

‘Jude Bellingham is expected to be among the substitutes for the fixture at Wembley following his return to the squad for November’s fixtures.’

On Wednesday, Tuchel said: “Rather than finding the best players a position to just have them on the field, it’s maybe better to put everyone in their best position and have a competition. At the moment, the competition is between the two of them.

He added: “They are friends so it can also be a friendly competition. They don’t have to be enemies. They don’t have to hate each other. They are respectful. They are friends with each other and they fight at the moment for the same position.

“Can they play together? Yes, but in a different structure and at the moment it’s not the moment to change our structure.”