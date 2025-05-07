Real Madrid’s hopes of fielding Trent Alexander-Arnold at this summer’s expanded FIFA Club World Cup could be dashed by England manager Thomas Tuchel.

The Spanish giants are prepared to pay Liverpool a fee to release Alexander-Arnold before the official end of his contract, allowing him to register in time for the Club World Cup, which kicks off in the United States on June 14.

However, England’s friendly against Senegal, scheduled for just four days before Real Madrid’s opener, could throw those plans into chaos after the England boss made his stance clear.

Tuchel, who is preparing for his first summer in charge of England, has warned he has no intention of doing clubs any favours when it comes to releasing players.

That stance now looks likely to derail Madrid’s plan to fast-track Alexander-Arnold’s registration for their opening game against Al-Hilal on June 18.

Madrid, who are drawn in Group H alongside the Saudi champions, Mexican side Pachuca, and Austria’s RB Salzburg, had hoped to take advantage of a special early transfer window — open from June 1 to June 10 — for Club World Cup participants

With Alexander-Arnold’s Liverpool contract not officially expiring until the end of June, the La Liga champions are reportedly willing to pay around €1 million (£850,000) to fast-track the deal and get him on the plane.

According to the latest reports, that figure has now been rejected as the Reds seek greater compensation.

Tuchel, speaking last month, made it clear his focus is on England and not accommodating club managers.

“I take care of the players. We take care about the schedule. But it would be the wrong signal to tell players now ‘hey, you have tough [club] matches coming up so I rest you now’.

“We do what’s good for us. We monitor them, we are in contact with the clubs, we are in high-level monitoring where the statuses are known, and we won’t take any unprofessional risks. Because first of all, I feel responsible for the players. I don’t want the player to be injured.

“So this is where it is, and in the end, we take care of ourselves and the clubs take care of themselves, and the main focus is taking care of the players.

“I always accepted it as a club manager. I never got involved in line-ups. I never pushed any national coach because I was hoping that my players get picked. I was also hoping that they are proud to play.”

For Alexander-Arnold, it adds a further twist to a dramatic week. On Monday, the 26-year-old confirmed his decision to leave Liverpool when his contract expires this summer, ending a one-club journey that began in the club’s academy. His move to Real Madrid on a six-year deal has already been agreed and announced, but his actual debut date may now depend on Tuchel’s final decision.