England XI vs Croatia revealed as Tuchel reaches decision between Bellingham and Rogers as

Jude Bellingham is set to start ahead of Morgan Rogers for England’s World Cup opener against Croatia on Wednesday night as Thomas Tuchel’s XI has been ‘leaked’.

The No.10 selection has been the main Three Lions talking point in the build-up to the World Cup, but after Bellingham impressed from the off in the last warm-up game against Costa Rica, he’s been given the nod for the clash with Croatia, according to BBC Sport.

Rogers has been Tuchel’s preferred option in that role for much of his brief reign in charge of England, with Bellingham struggling for form and fitness at Real Madrid this season.

But his lack of football this season is arguably a positive for England, as Tuchel intimated last week.

“You can see now that he is actually in a sweet spot,” the England boss said. “He comes back, he’s fresh, he wants to play and he’s in top shape.”

Bellingham will start ahead of Arsenal’s Declan Rice and Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson in midfield; we didn’t need The Sun’s ‘leaked’ lineup for that revelation.

Noni Madueke starting on the right wing is no surprise either as Arsenal teammate Bukayo Saka continues to struggle with a Achilles problem.

“He is still not 100 per cent for us,” Tuchel revealed last Wednesday. “Some things are missing for Bukayo in terms of consecutive training.

“I didn’t say Bukayo was not ready to start. But I think it is very unlikely Bukayo starts and finishes the matches all from now on.”

Most will have predicted Anthony Gordon’s starting spot ahead of Marcus Rashford on the left and Harry Kane will of course lead the line.

Jordan Pickford’s place in goal was never in doubt, while Reece James and Nico O’Reilly had already nailed down the full-back spots.

But there was doubt over what Tuchel’s centre-back pairing would be, and it’s claimed he’s opted for John Stones and Ezri Konsa, with Marc Guehi set to miss out.

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‘We have the right to dream’

Tuchel has been a serial trophy winner throughout his coaching career, lifting league titles in his homeland and France before leading Chelsea to the Champions League crown in 2021.

But the 52-year-old was unequivocal regarding the magnitude of the finals as he seeks to secure England‘s second title, 60 years after their first.

“It’s up there,” said Tuchel, raising his hand above his head. “Definitely. Easy. It’s the best stage, it’s the biggest tournament in the world, the biggest competition, the biggest players playing in the same tournament. This is what it is.

“I’m grateful to have the possibility to be the coach of England and to have the experience to coach in a World Cup.

“It comes with responsibility and I want to live up to this responsibility and push the team, prepare the team and support the players to do their very best.

“We dream. We dream. We have the right to dream, but we don’t want to be delusional. It comes with responsibility and with the effort. We want to put the effort in and deserve the outcome. We do that and it starts tomorrow.”