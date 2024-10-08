Tuchel demands one signing at Man Utd as Romano shares update on Ten Hag replacement

Thomas Tuchel wants Man Utd to sign Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo if he lands the manager’s job at Old Trafford, according to reports.

Erik ten Hag is under immense pressure at Old Trafford and INEOS are reportedly holding a meeting today to decide whether to stick with the Dutchman or twist.

Man Utd have just eight points from their opening seven Premier League fixtures this season and dropped to 14th in the table after their 0-0 draw at Aston Villa over the weekend.

There have been multiple managers linked with the job at Old Trafford if the Man Utd hierarchy decide to change their manager over the international break.

Max Allegri, Gareth Southgate, Simone Inzaghi, Thomas Frank, Graham Potter, Eddie Howe and others have been linked to Man Utd – but former Chelsea boss Tuchel has emerged as the favourite in recent days.

And now reports in Spain claim that Tuchel is ‘getting closer to becoming the next Manchester United manager, and he already has a key signing in mind to strengthen the team.’

Tuchel ‘fits the profile that the Manchester United board is looking for’ and his arrival ‘would be a coup for a team that urgently needs a restructuring’.

And the German is demanding one signing if he’s made Man Utd manager with Barcelona centre-back Araujo – who is currently injured – top of his list of January targets.

Tuchel has even reportedly ‘contacted the player directly to express his admiration and his desire to have him in his team’ with the former Chelsea seeing solidifying the Man Utd defence as a key priority.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365

👉 Tuchel? Man Utd need to be creative and target Zidane and Beckham

👉 Mailbox: Man Utd under Ten Hag is like Aston Villa under Stevie G now…

👉 Man Utd plumbing new depths among top 10 surprises of the Premier League so far

The report adds that Tuchel’s admiration for the centre-back means that ‘it would not be surprising if they made a juicy offer’ for the Uruguay international.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Tuchel “is appreciated” by the Man Utd board after they considered replacing Ten Hag with the German in the summer.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Another manager who was appreciated, for example, was Roberto de Zerbi. But De Zerbi now has a different project, Olympique Marseille, so for sure, he’s not a candidate now for Man United.

“But just to tell you that Man United had some names in mind last summer when they considered the possibility of replacing the manager.

“Then they decided to continue with Erik ten Hag, but Tuchel was there, and so Tuchel could be a candidate, and so Tuchel is appreciated.

“But at the moment, Manchester United are still discussing internally, and still not making contact with any other coach so far, because they still keep respecting and waiting with Erik ten Hag.”