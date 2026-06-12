Tuchel reveals ‘easy’ way to play Bellingham AND Rogers for England – ‘Let’s see’

Thomas Tuchel has detailed an “easy” way he can play Jude Bellingham and Morgan Rogers in the same team as the debate rages on over which of the new two No.10s will start for England against Croatia.

Bellingham impressed while playing behind Harry Kane in England’s 3-0 warm-up win over Costa Rica on Wednesday but Rogers has typically been Tuchel’s preferred option in that role.

After taking Harry Kane off on the hour mark against Costa Rica, Tuchel moved Bellingham further forward and the England boss insists that’s an “easy” option to get Bellingham and Rogers operating together.

As he prepares England for their World Cup opener against Croatia next Wednesday, Tuchel said: “Maybe we’ll see it in the tournament.

“It’s easy. Jude can play as the No.9 almost like in a free role. He can drop into midfield, drop into half spaces, start more dribbling. Harry then starts more assisting.

“Jude has the personality to score, to be decisive and to arrive in the box so it is an option to play with him and Morgan Rogers.

“I wanted to see that for a few minutes at least. Let’s see.

“Ollie Watkins was also good when he came in, Ivan Toney was good against New Zealand and trains at a high level so it’s good. I have some options.”

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Bellingham needs the ‘love’

Meanwhile, Bellingham says “everyone’s got to feel loved” while playing for England as he reflected on a lack of togetherness at Euro 2020.

Speaking on England’s Lions’ Den show, he said: “At the Euros we got some things a little bit wrong off the pitch.

“I don’t feel like the group connected as well as it could have for a number of reasons. Expectation was part of it – we had done well in 2018 and done well in Qatar [for the 2022 World Cup] and when it came to that tournament we were seen as one of two or three teams that should win it.

“We were not playing particularly well so even when we were winning you didn’t get the feeling you were as happy as you should be.

“There has to be that element of relentless and wanting to win but it is the nature of football that wins go out of the system quickly and we should hold on to that moment a little more.

“I think this time round having those experiences… and knowing, for example, that the guy who scores the winning goal in the World Cup final isn’t always the one you’d bet your house on so you’ve always got to be ready, everyone’s got to feel loved and feel a huge part of the team. The other thing is just to enjoy it.”

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