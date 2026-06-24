Tuchel admits England ‘desperately’ need Saka as ‘bit better’ star one of three standouts vs Ghana

Thomas Tuchel has teased some England changes for their final Group L clash against Panama on Saturday and admits the Three Lions “desperately” need Bukayo Saka.

After impressing in a 4-2 win over Croatia in their opening game, England were frustrated by Ghana in a 0-0 draw on Tuesday.

Tuchel’s side still top the group but the result means the German coach won’t fully rotate his team for Panama and is instead considering “moderate” changes to his XI as he picked out three players for praise in his press conference on Wednesday.

He said: “I was not even sure if to do the full rotation [if England had beaten Ghana]. Maybe we would have. But I am not shy to do some rotation now.

“Some players should be on the pitch but maybe it will be more moderate. It’s not always fair if you just rotate your players in and say, ‘Okay, let’s perform.’ Let’s see.

“I like, for example, the centre backs today. They were good together. I like Elliot Anderson, he had a step forward and a good performance, maybe a bit better than against Croatia.”

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‘Desperate’ for Saka

Noni Madueke has started both games on the right flank, but Tuchel believes Saka – who’s been nursing an Achilles problem – may well be ready for a spot in the starting XI.

He said: “He seems to be more and more ready, and will hopefully push, and then we will see what is coming. He’s getting there, and there’s more and more training sessions, so he needs to have more sessions now. Two sessions to be ready for Panama.

“We need it from everyone. It’s not like Bukayo comes back and everything is solved, and I don’t want to put this on his back. He is a top player. That’s why he is with us. We need him desperately, like every other player, in top shape and pushing.”

Tuchel is aware the draw with Ghana was “not an easy watch” but insists “it needs two to tango”.

He added: “There is a long way to go and no one won a World Cup with four goals per match and going for it. We always want to go for it and our responsibility is to bring everything to the table.

“I know it’s not an easy watch, I know. Maybe I watch it differently from the sideline as a coach. I know what we wanted and what we had to take care of. I know it’s not crazy exciting but it needs two to tango.”