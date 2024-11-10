According to reports, new England boss Thomas Tuchel has been ‘in talks’ with Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, who has been handed a ‘lifeline’.

Before this summer’s European Championships, Rashford had been one of Gareth Southgate’s preferred players as the 60-cap England international featured regularly under the 54-year-old.

However, the Man Utd forward’s struggles last season resulted in him dropping in the England pecking order and was not named in Southgate’s squad for Euro 2024.

Rashford has not played for England since March 2024 and has not been recalled by Lee Carsley during his spell as interim boss.

At the start of this season, the 27-year-old has flattered to deceive as he’s only grabbed a goal and an assist in his ten Premier League appearances.

Despite this, a report from The Sun claims Tuchel has been ‘in talks’ with Rashford over handing him an ‘England lifeline’.

READ: Ruud van Nistelrooy demoted as Manchester United ‘bar set low’ for Amorim all of a sudden



Tuchel was named England’s new permanent head coach during last month’s international break but he does not officially start until the start of next year.

After naming his final England squad, Carsley insisted Tuchel did not influence who was called up. He said: “He hasn’t had any influence on the squad selection.

“I congratulated him via text. He is highly respectful of the job I am doing. I see this as a massive privilege, the trust the FA have placed in me and my team.”

Carsley opted to snub Rashford but the report from The Sun claims a comeback is likely next year as ‘the German has told the United forward that he wants him in his Three Lions squad — as long as he keeps his form up’.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd: Manager reveals the reason he rejected INEOS after ‘showing’ players ‘contract offer’

👉 Man Utd ‘go for’ PSG ‘discard’ as ‘short-term option’ for two reasons amid £37.5m transfer blow

👉 Man Utd: Amorim drops transfer promise; hints when he will sign ‘very good’ Sporting Lisbon stars

A source for The Sun said: “Tuchel contacted Marcus and his representatives and told them he saw Marcus as an essential part of the England squad.

“He said he believed a big part of England’s failure to win Euro 2024 was not having Marcus as an option.

“Other teams fear his abilities and Tuchel said he believed without Rashford, England didn’t offer a strong attacking threat on the left and that made them easier to play against as a lot of the ball came down the right.

“Tuchel is a huge admirer of Marcus. It’s a great boost for him and another encouragement to try and get back to his best.”