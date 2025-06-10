England boss Thomas Tuchel has explained why he thinks two clubs will have a “huge advantage” over rivals in the race for the 2025/26 Premier League title.

Tuchel‘s England squad are currently on international duty and the head coach has been preparing for Tuesday night’s friendly against Senegal at The City Ground.

The respected German boss had a successful spell in the Premier League with Chelsea before becoming England’s head coach and he has offered his thoughts on next season’s title race.

In 2024/25, Liverpool capitalised on Arsenal and Manchester City’s struggles to win the Premier League title with four games remaining as they were comfortably the best team in the division.

Arne Slot’s side will enter the 2025/26 campaign as the favourites to win the Premier League and Tuchel believes the Reds and Arsenal will have a “huge advantage” over Man City and Chelsea due to the latter side’s involvement in this month’s Club World Cup.

“I think it will have a huge impact and it will give Liverpool and Arsenal a huge advantage in the next season to not be there,” Tuchel said of the Club World Cup.

“I think it will be a very nice experience for the players who are there to play this tournament for the first time so it is mixed feelings about it.

“I decided not to worry too much because why should I? It is a given and no one knows what will be the outcome of it or the effect.

“We will deal with the effect when the effect comes and let’s see. We have a lot of teams in Champions League next season and European football and let’s see.”

Tuchel also claims “clubs are concerned” about the Club World Cup due to the lack of rest for players, but the “games are not the problem”.

“I think the clubs are concerned and I get that for the Club World Cup and after a long season,” Tuchel added.

“And I think the players feel it and some of them feel tired and some of them feel the tiredness more after one or two weeks of holiday than they felt it straight after the season so sometimes it is easier to say in a rhythm.

“There is not one player who says: ‘By the way, I would like to be on the bench and save myself for the Club World Cup’ so they are hungry to play.

“The games are not the problem, it is just the amount of time that it occupies from the players and they need a proper rest somewhere in this calendar which they hardly get.”